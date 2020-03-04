‘Wow’, ‘Awful’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Monk makes bold selection call v Man City

Sheffield Wednesday host Premier League giants Manchester City on Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Hillsborough.

Owls supporters could be forgiven for not being in an optimistic mood heading into the game, as their side have struggled for a positive run of form in recent weeks.

Wednesday have only won once in their last eight league games in the Championship, and they couldn’t have asked for a worse time to take on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Manchester City recently won the Carabao Cup after beating Aston Villa in the final of the competition at Wembley, and they’ll be full of confidence coming into their visit to Sheffield.

Garry Monk has named his starting XI ahead of the game and has made a surprise call in selecting Joe Wildsmith in the side ahead of Cameron Dawson.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Monk’s team selection ahead of the game against Manchester City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Wow. Wildsmith 👍👍👍 — Andy Read (@AndyRead666) March 4, 2020

Awful — Nathan 🦉 (@WoodN04) March 4, 2020

Pelupessy against their midfield, can't wait. — Reece Davies (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) March 4, 2020

You may as well stick 11 fans on there would do the same job, I’m saying 7-0 tonight🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — FW™️ (@frankiewaide7) March 4, 2020

Monk out!! — Phil Dimelow (@dimelowphil) March 4, 2020

Oh dear — ian chambers82 (@IChambers82) March 4, 2020

Is this a joke — David ward (@daviboy316) March 4, 2020

Announce the real line up — charlie (@charlieswfc_) March 4, 2020

MONK OUT WHAT A JOKE. PELUPESSY ASWELL? SHAMBLESS. OUT — David (@swfcno11987) March 4, 2020

Hope I’m completely wrong but don’t get that — Craig Vernon (@verns290717) March 4, 2020

