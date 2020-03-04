Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Wow’, ‘Awful’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Monk makes bold selection call v Man City

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday host Premier League giants Manchester City on Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Hillsborough. 

Owls supporters could be forgiven for not being in an optimistic mood heading into the game, as their side have struggled for a positive run of form in recent weeks.

Wednesday have only won once in their last eight league games in the Championship, and they couldn’t have asked for a worse time to take on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Manchester City recently won the Carabao Cup after beating Aston Villa in the final of the competition at Wembley, and they’ll be full of confidence coming into their visit to Sheffield.

Garry Monk has named his starting XI ahead of the game and has made a surprise call in selecting Joe Wildsmith in the side ahead of Cameron Dawson.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Monk’s team selection ahead of the game against Manchester City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Are these Sheffield Wednesday statements true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15

Sheffield Wednesday were originally founded in 1867 - true or false?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wow’, ‘Awful’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Monk makes bold selection call v Man City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: