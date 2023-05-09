Burnley chairman Alan Pace has praised all connected to the club after they lifted the Championship trophy on Sunday.

Burnley lift the Championship trophy

Of course, Vincent Kompany’s men had wrapped up promotion a long time ago, and they memorably won the title at the home of bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers last month.

So, the final day fixture against Cardiff was a day of celebration, which was helped by the side running out 3-0 winners, thanks to goals from Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes and Scott Twine.

There was a lap of honour at full-time after the side had been handed the trophy, with Pace receiving the plaudits along with Kompany and the players.

And, taking to Instagram, the chairman shared a few images of the celebrations, and he sent a passionate message to the supporters, including celebrity fan Jordan North, ahead of the parade later on.

“Wow! What an incredible day of celebrations to close the season with. First of all, I’d like to thank everyone who made yesterday’s celebrations possible, especially Jordan North for helping us out with the music. Another huge thank you to the fans who have been there through it all. I hope everyone had a great time celebrating yesterday and is excited for the parade tonight!”

The mood going into the game was also boosted by the fact that Kompany had signed a new five-year contract to remain at Turf Moor following speculation that Spurs and Chelsea were considering appointing the Belgian ahead of next season.

Exciting times ahead for Burnley

This has been a season to remember for Burnley, and the fans will be delighted with how the past 12 months have gone following their relegation. Pace warranted criticism for how things played out last season, but, equally so, he now deserves praise for the transformation.

The decision to turn to Kompany was a bold move at the time, but it has paid off spectacularly, with the side enjoying great success all whilst playing superb football. Of course, attention will quickly turn to the Premier League, but Burnley had a great day yesterday and the parade will also be memorable too.

So, they will enjoy the summer, and no matter what happens with transfers over the coming months, this squad will be fondly remembered by the Burnley fans for what they have delivered this season.