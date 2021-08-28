‘Wow’, ‘3-0’ – Many QPR fans excited by starting XI v Coventry

QPR boss Mark Warburton has named his starting XI for the game against Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium today, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the west London club.

The R’s host a Sky Blues side that have made a fantastic start to the season, winning three of their first four games and climbing to fourth in the Championship table.

Despite suggesting he could be short due to illness, Warburton was able to name a strong side for this afternoon’s game and made six changes from the side that played in midweek.

Key players like captain Stefan Johansen, midfielder Dom Ball, goalkeeper Seny Dieng, defenders Jordy de Wijs and Yoann Barbet, and striker Charlie Austin are back in.

A visit to west London should pose Mark Robins’ men their hardest test of the season, however, and Warburton hinted before the game that today’s visitors would be their toughest opponents of the 2021/22 campaign as well.

As they went out of the EFL Cup in the first round, Coventry got a rest in midweek but they’re set to come up against a strong R’s team today.

The team news has certainly excited fans of the west London club, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

