‘Wow, 2021 already feeling more positive’, ‘Please be true’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club take action in new manager hunt

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly contacted Paul Cook about the vacant manager’s job, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Tony Pulis was sacked at the start of the week, bringing to an end a 45-day tenure that saw them win just once in 10 games.

Despite caretaker manager Neil Thompson winning both his first two games in charge, it appears the search for Pulis’ replacement is underway.

According to journalist Alan Biggs, Wednesday have made contact with Cook over taking charge of the Yorkshire club but “nothing clear cut” has been decided yet.

The 53-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Wigan at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, having very nearly kept them in the Championship despite administration and a 12-point deduction.

On top of securing promotion with the Latics, Chesterfield, and Portsmouth, Cook has also led successful escapes from relegation in the past – experience that would be useful given Wednesday’s league position at the moment.

It appears appointing the English coach would be a popular decision among the Hillsborough faithful as the reaction to Biggs’ recent update illustrates.

Read the reaction of many Wednesday fans here:

Would be my preferred choice too — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) January 2, 2021

Wanted him over pulis anyway. Get it done this time https://t.co/mCUVu0rxgz — Christopher♓️ (@ChrisAtkin_) January 2, 2021

Wow, 2021 already feeling more positive https://t.co/rTaRzJ1Z8F — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) January 2, 2021

Please be true https://t.co/v4zYlh9Fjt — Jack Shortland (@JackShortland) January 2, 2021