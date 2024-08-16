Highlights Stoke City aims to keep top players to improve Championship standing and reject transfer bids.

Wouter Burger's strong form attracts attention from Premier League clubs, but Stoke plans to keep him.

Burger, pivotal in Schumacher's side, had a stellar debut season and looks to continue in key role.

Stoke City have made it clear that they do not want to lose their prized assets this summer as Steven Schumacher looks ahead to a vital campaign in which he aims to guide the club up the Championship table.

The Potters finished 17th last season and are yet to finish in the top half of the second tier since relegation from the Premier League in 2018, so they need to keep hold of their top talents while looking to improve their squad this summer.

Schumacher has overseen seven new signings in the transfer window so far, with Viktor Johansson, Ben Gibson, Eric Bocat, Sam Gallagher and Bosun Lawal arriving from Rotherham United, Norwich City, Sint-Truiden, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic respectively, while Lewis Koumas has joined on loan from Liverpool.

Stoke have retained a stubborn stance when it comes to trying to keep hold of their standout players - they do not plan to sell 2023/24 Player of the Season Bae Jun-ho, barring an incredible offer, and have recently put a reported price tag of upwards of £10m on Dutch starlet Million Manhoef, amid interest from Championship sides.

Imposing midfielder Wouter Burger has also been linked with a move away throughout the window, after a brilliant debut campaign following his arrival from Basel last summer.

The Potters have also remained firm on not allowing his potential exit, and so talk of his departure has massively reduced in recent weeks, which will be a huge positive for the club as they aim high in 2024/25.

Burger transfer saga looks to have ended

Burger is set to be a key part of Schumacher's side this season, and so he is a must-keep for the club this summer if they want to improve, with his short-term future looking increasingly likely to be in the Potteries.

A TEAMtalk report in May confirmed that Stoke faced a battle to keep him due to interest from Tottenham Hotspur, relegated Sheffield United, and two other unnamed sides from within the Premier League, and that a fee of around £12m was reportedly set to be enough to prise him away from the bet365 Stadium.

Journalist Fraser Gillan stated in July that Spurs were 'big fans' of the Dutchman, but that nothing was happening regarding a transfer advance at that time, and no new reports have emerged since, which will be music to the ears of everyone connected to the Potters.

It is very possible that Stoke will receive more enquiries and possibly some concrete interest in the 23-year-old before the window closes, but the closer it gets to deadline day, the more they will want to keep him, with time running out to buy a replacement.

Burger's strong form has made him attract attention

Burger joined Stoke for a reported fee of £4.3m last August amid an influx of signings from overseas, and soon set about proving his worth with a goal two minutes into his full debut against Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup.

He played European football in Basel and featured for all of the Netherlands' youth sides from U15 to U21 while long being highly rated in his native country, so his move to Stoke raised some eyebrows as a potentially huge coup for the club.

That has been proven correct, after a stellar debut season at the bet365 Stadium where he registered four goals and four assists in 41 games in all competitions and impressed with his mature, imposing presence in central midfield, even picking up the captaincy for nine games in Josh Laurent's absence.

Wouter Burger Stoke 2023/24 statistics Appearances 39 Goals 3 Assists 4 Tackles per 90 3.5 Blocks per 90 1.78 Aerials won per 90 1.99 Successful take-on % 66.7% Stats as per FBref, league games only

Stoke do not need to be pressured into selling him this summer, with three years still left to run on his existing deal, meaning he would surely command a fee that at least doubles what they paid last year.

Burger did lose his place in Schumacher's starting eleven in the final three games of his debut season as Jordan Thompson was preferred in defensive midfield, but he has returned to the team in this campaign in a more advanced role to start against Coventry in the first league game and at Carlisle in the Carabao Cup, proving just how important he is set to be to his team this year.