Stoke City star Wouter Burger has claimed that his side need to get results out of games like their upcoming clash against Norwich City if they want to have a chance of competing, speaking to the Potters' media team.

The Staffordshire outfit have made a mixed start to the season but they will be disappointed to have taken just six points from a possible 15 in their opening five league games.

Although they have rebuilt their squad, they will have been hoping to get more points on the board.

They started the season exceptionally well by claiming a 4-1 win over Rotherham United and securing a 1-0 victory over Watford either side of a defeat at Ipswich Town.

But Alex Neil's side have lost their two league games, suffering a narrow away defeat against Millwall and then losing 2-0 at home against Preston North End.

The latter game will have been seen as very winnable despite the Lilywhites' impressive start, so the Potters will be looking to redeem themselves in the coming weeks with the international break coming to an end.

How have opponents Norwich City got on so far this season?

Norwich have done very well, taking 10 points from a possible 15.

Ideally for them, they would have got something from their final game against Rotherham United before the international break, but they had a bit of an off-day.

If they had taken a point or three from that though, they would have so much confidence going into this game.

It remains to be seen whether they can get over their defeat in South Yorkshire and get back on track with a win against their former boss Neil.

Having had a very disappointing season last term, David Wagner's side will be desperate to secure a place in the promotion mix this term but consistency will be key for them.

What did Wouter Burger say about the upcoming Norwich City match?

Burger has confirmed that the Potters won't be going to Carrow Road to sit back and defend a point.

They want the win - and Burger believes this is the type of game that the Potters need to win if they want to achieve their aims.

He said: "They’ve started quite well, similar to us I would say. It’ll be a game between two teams who really want to win. They’ll be playing in front of their fans of course so they will want to entertain them.

"We’ll go there also looking to win the game so it’ll be two teams battling against each other for the three points, which will make for a really good game.

"It’s another good test for us. If you want to compete and want more as a team you have to start getting results in games like this."

Is Wouter Burger right?

This is going to be a difficult game but if Stoke want to secure promotion, they will be wanting to get at least a draw out of this game, so Burger is right.

Norwich are great opponents - but the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton could prove to be trickier opponents away from home considering those three have only just been relegated.

Coventry City will also be a challenging opponent at the Coventry Building Society Arena and they would do well to get a win at the Riverside despite Boro's poor start to this term and Stoke's performance on Teesside last season.

And with their home games against the relegated teams likely to be difficult too, Stoke need to be picking up points against a tough team like Norwich if they want to be in the top six.

If they can't, their chances of reaching the play-offs will be reduced.