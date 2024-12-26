Wout Weghorst was one of 21 players to leave Burnley either temporarily or permanently across what proved an action-packed summer transfer window for the Clarets upon their relegation from the Premier League and under the fresh tuition of Scott Parker, who replaced Vincent Kompany.

The Dutchman arrived at Burnley for a reported £12 million figure from Wolfsburg in January 2022 and was tasked with scoring the goals to keep the Lancashire side in the top-flight but it just never happened at Turf Moor for Weghorst, who scored only twice in the remainder of his first season before spending the next two years on three separate loan spells with Besiktas, Manchester United and then Hoffenheim.

He did briefly return to appear off the bench in early-season victories over Luton Town and Cardiff City, but Weghorst's future was a foregone conclusion despite the change in management and he was one of many players who chairman Alan Pace decided to cash in on as a £2 million agreement was struck with Ajax - ending his Burnley nightmare while representing a significant financial loss for the club.

Wout Weghorst's Burnley stats, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 20 2 3 2024/25 2 0 0

The 32-year-old penned a two-year contract with the Dutch giants. With that in mind, Football League World has decided to dive deeper into the deal and look at his earnings for Ajax, and just how they compare to the top earners back at Burnley.

Wout Weghorst's Ajax contract

According to Capology, a site which provides estimated information on player salaries and is the source of all information on wages listed here, Weghorst is earning a weekly wage of €48,077 (£39,697).

It's certainly a healthy pay packet, but given his experience and pedigree despite failing to get going at Burnley, it should be no real surprise he's a big earner at Ajax.

For what it's worth, Weghorst is listed as Ajax's joint-fifth highest earner behind Jordan Henderson, Steven Berghuis, Daniele Rugani, and Brian Brobbey, and he's earning exactly the same salary as Josip Sutalo and Bertrand Traore.

It's also unsurprising that Weghost is earning more than he was at Burnley, albeit not by much.

As per Capology, Weghorst was earning an estimated wage of €42,462 (£35,125) while with the Clarets, though they never saw a return on that investment and it's little wonder they acted to get his wages off the books permanently.

Wout Weghorst's Ajax contract compared to Burnley FC's top earners

Surprisingly, Weghorst wouldn't be Burnley's highest earner if he was still at the club.

That's because midfielder Josh Brownhill is currently earning a sizable weekly wage of £45,000, according to Capology. It's a big wage to be paying at Championship level, but at least Brownhill's displays for Burnley over a number of years have vindicated those earnings.

Jay Rodriguez and Josh Cullen are both also estimated to be on larger contracts than Weghorst, as Capology details that the duo take home respective weekly wages of £40,000.

Weghorst is currently earning more than Burnley's next-highest earner, who is Nathan Redmond. The experienced winger is listed as being on a £35,000 weekly contract alongside Joe Worrall, who joined from Nottingham Forest back in the summer.