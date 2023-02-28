Wout Weghorst’s status at Burnley amid Man Utd spell: What is the latest news on the matter?

One of the most surprising deals of last month’s January transfer window saw Burnley striker Wout Weghorst secure a big move to English giants Manchester United on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Dutch striker was already out on loan from Turf Moor at Turkish outfit Besiktas, a move which he secured after revealing he would not play for the Clarets in the Championship, and he had scored nine goals in 18 matches up until his departure from the Black Eagles.

United paid a fee to Besiktas to get him out of his season-long agreement, with Erik Ten Hag wanting a powerful striker to complement his other attacking options, and his mind was made up to pursue the Netherlands international following his two-goal salvo at the FIFA World Cup against Argentina.

He may have only scored one goal so far in his 11 appearances for the Red Devils, that coming against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg, but Weghorst has been a key part of the starting 11 and has even occasionally started as an attacking midfielder.

It appears that Weghorst will play a big part at United between now and the end of the season – but where does his future stand when it comes to the club he’s actually permanently contracted to?

Burnley are doing just fine without the 30-year-old as they look to storm to the Championship title, and as they are 19 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough in the table, automatic promotion will likely be secured in April.

Vincent Kompany has a plethora of attacking options to choose from, with the experience of Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes as well as the youth of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi giving the Belgian a good mix of talent to work with.

With Barnes out of contract at the end of the season, Weghorst could theoretically come back into the squad in his place if he is wanted back, but the form of Burnley’s veteran long-serving striker means he could be sticking around for another year.

His future at Turf Moor however does not seem to be getting discussed yet as the club fight to confirm their promotion, with Kompany confirming this week that the situation will be revisited in the summer when Weghorst’s loan deal at Old Trafford ends.

What about a potential full-time move to United though for Weghorst? There is no option or obligation for Ten Hag’s side to purchase him at the end of the loan move, but that isn’t to say that they can’t try and thrash out a deal with the Clarets to bring him in as an option as you’d imagine someone more high-profile will be sought after to be the starting number nine in 2023-24.

However, according to Football Insider, United are not expected to pursue a permanent deal for Weghorst when his loan ends – that would leave Burnley with a decision to make going into next season as to whether to reintegrate him or sell to the highest bidder.

There will probably be no shortage of suitors for the towering forward in a few months time, but it feels as though he may have burnt his bridges at Turf Moor after just a few months of action.