Following Burnley's relegation to the Championship last year, Wout Weghorst was loaned out by the club to Turkish outfit Besiktas.

The Netherlands international went on to produce a number of eye-catching performances in the Super Lig which attracted the attention of Manchester United.

After scoring eight goals and providing four assists for Besiktas at this level, Weghorst's temporary spell with Besiktas was cut short in January in order to facilitate a move to Old Trafford.

Signed on loan by the Red Devils for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, the forward has been utilised regularly by Erik ten Hag in recent months.

With his temporary deal at United set to reach a crescendo in June, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Weghorst.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether Weghorst is on course to seal a permanent move to United while also assessing the chances of him remaining at Burnley.

Will Wout Weghorst stay at Man Utd?

Despite featuring on 20 occasions for United in all competitions this season, a permanent move for Weghorst does not currently seem to be on the cards.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Red Devils have opted against signing the Dutchman on a full-time basis this summer.

It is understood that while ten Hag has been impressed by Weghorst's work rate and his attitude, he is focused on signing a world-class centre-forward in the upcoming window.

While Weghorst has contributed to United's success in these aforementioned areas, goals have been hard to come by for the former Wolfsburg man.

The 30-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Does Weghorst have a Burnley future?

Whereas a permanent move to Man Utd is looking unlikely, Burnley could still potentially part ways with Weghorst this summer.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany opted to sanction a loan exit for the forward instead of including him in the club's plans for the current campaign.

In the absence of Weghorst, Burnley have managed to coast to promotion and will now be looking at ways in which they can strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the top-flight.

Kompany will need to add to his attacking options with Nathan Tella set to return to Southampton and Ashley Barnes seemingly set to leave upon the expiry of his contract.

Selling Weghorst, whose contract at Burnley runs until 2025, will provide the Clarets with some added funds that could be used to sign an individual who has a proven track-record when it comes to scoring goals in the top-flight.