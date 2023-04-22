Burnley will be hoping that today is the day that they clinch the Championship title as they host QPR.

The Clarets know that a win today will ensure they finish the season as champions with three games to spare.

Burnley will head into this summer knowing they are a Premier League side once again, and while there will be many questions in regards to incomings, the Lancashire side will have decisions to make in regards to departures.

One player that looks to have an uncertain future is Wout Weghorst. The forward is currently on loan at Manchester United and will head back to Turf Moor at the end of this season.

What is Weghorst’s situation at Man United?

The Dutchman has played a bigger role while on loan at Manchester United than many could have predicted.

The forward has appeared 11 times in the Premier League so far, starting nine of those games. However, Weghorst hasn’t been a prolific force for the Red Devils, with him only grabbing two goals, and they’ve come in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

The 30-year-old was a regular starter for Manchester United, but in recent games, the Dutchman has found himself on the bench as fellow striker Anthony Martial has made a return from injury.

There was speculation that Erik ten Hag may look to keep hold off Weghorst on a permanent basis next season, however it is believed that United are unlikely to make an offer to keep Weghorst beyond this season.

Manchester United are believed to be in the market for a striker this summer, but it is reported that they are making Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane their top target.

Weghorst still has games left to prove to ten Hag that he is good enough to stay at Old Trafford but at this present time it looks very unlikely.

Will Burnley sell Wout Weghorst?

It seems likely that Burnley will look to cash in on Weghorst this summer, as his future is up in the air.

The striker is expected to return to Turf Moor this summer, as he still has two years remaining on his deal at the club.

However, it was revealed by Football Insider this week that Burnley are prepared to sell the striker this summer as thy don’t want him to remain at the club.

This comes after it was reported that Turkish side Besiktas are interested in re-signing the striker this summer.

Weghorst spent the first half of this season on loan at the Turkish club, scoring eight goals in 16 appearances, and it seems they want him back on a permanent basis.

Burnley are a side that has invested heavily in the transfer window under Vincent Kompany, especially in attack. Therefore, with the new additions and the fact that Kompany moved him on last summer, it seems Weghorst’s time at Burnley is about to come to an end.