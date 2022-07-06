Wout Weghorst sends Burnley message after transfer confirmed

Wout Weghorst has thanked the Burnley fans for the support they showed him after sealing a move to Besiktas.

The striker joined the Clarets in January to replace Chris Wood and despite enjoying a decent start to life at the club, Weghorst would manage just two goals in 20 appearances as the side dropped down to the Championship.

Since relegation was confirmed, Weghorst has made it clear he wanted to leave and he got his wish yesterday as he secured an initial loan switch to Besiktas, which could be made permanent in the future.

And, taking to Instagram, the Dutch international sent a message to Burnley fans.

“Thank you Burnley FC. Thank you fans, you made my time on Turf Moor. Sometimes it still hurts, but I especially cherish the beautiful moments. Good luck for the future, an extra supporter will follow you.”

Weghorst’s exit is likely to free up some space and funds for Vincent Kompany to continue his recruitment drive, with plenty more new faces expected before the new season starts later this month.

The verdict

I’m not sure how this will go down among the Burnley support as Weghorst hasn’t really endeared himself to them with his performances and comments since signing.

Nevertheless, his departure now suits all parties as Kompany only wants players who are committed to the project and he should now be able to bring more players in over the coming weeks.

Now, the Burnley support will surely be hoping Weghorst does well in Turkey to ensure his move is made permanent.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.