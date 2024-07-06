Highlights Wout Weghorst open to Burnley exit, considering Turkish football return.

Dutch striker's contract set to expire next summer, sparking transfer speculations.

Weghorst's future decision likely after Euro 2024, with Burnley potentially cashing in.

Wout Weghorst has opened himself up to an exit from Burnley and a return to Turkish football if the opportunity arises.

The Dutch striker spent last season out on loan at Hoffenheim, where he helped the German side earn a seventh place finish in the Bundesliga.

But he is set to return to Turf Moor following the end of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 campaign.

The 31-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer, which has led to speculation over a potential permanent move away from the Championship side.

FC Twente and Ajax have both been linked with a move, which could lead to a return back to his native country.

Wout Weghorst's Hoffenheim Stats 2023-24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.27 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 1.73 Assists 0.14 Expected assists (xAG) 0.16 npxG + xAG 0.45 Shot-creating actions 3.23

Wout Weghorst opens up on Burnley future

Weghorst admitted that he enjoyed his loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas back in the 2022-23 season, leaving the door open to a potential move back to the Süper Lig side.

However, he has claimed that he is unsure what the next step in his career will bring, with any decision on his future likely to come after his time in Germany for Euro 2024 is completed.

“I had an incredibly good time in Turkey and I received an offer from Manchester United,” said Weghorst, via TRT Spor.

“I could not say no to that.

“I am very happy that Besiktas gave me this chance.

Related Celtic, Dara O’Shea agreement must not happen to Burnley: View Burnley must do all they can to retain centre-back Dara O'Shea amid interest from Scottish giants Celtic.

“I have only positive and grateful memories of Besiktas.

“I can always have thoughts for Besiktas and Turkey, [but] we do not know what the future will bring.”

Weghorst has not played for Burnley since the summer of 2022, with his last appearance for the club coming against Newcastle United on 22 May when they were relegated from the Premier League.

He made 20 league appearances for the Clarets following his January 2022 move from Wolfsburg, but departed on loan to Besiktas following their relegation to the Championship.

The Dutchman made the switch to Manchester United on loan in January 2023, before moving to Hoffenheim that summer.

Wout Weghorst sale makes most sense for Burnley and Scott Parker

Scott Parker has been confirmed as the latest Burnley manager, which could also have an impact on Weghorst’s future at the Clarets.

Parker’s previous experience in the Championship has seen him gain promotion with Fulham and Bournemouth.

He has been out of work for over a year, with his last role being with Belgian side Club Brugge.

The former midfielder will be hoping to earn a third Premier League promotion in his managerial career, having been chosen as Vincent Kompany’s permanent successor after his departure to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

And Parker and Burnley should be looking to cash in on Weghorst this summer, as losing him for nothing next year would be a real waste.

It’s unclear just yet whether Parker has any plans to use him in his first team squad, but the last year of his contract should take priority over anything else.

At 31, Weghorst should be replaced as he is not a long-term option for the club anyway and the money received back be reinvested back into the squad.

He hasn’t played for the club in two years, and given he refused to play for the Clarets when they were relegated to the second tier in 2022, his departure should be an obvious outcome of any decision over his future.