Wout Weghorst from Burnley to Frankfurt: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Burnley are set for a huge summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Vincent Kompany is expected to be named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor shortly and he will have to get to work quickly to build a squad that’s depleted after the club confirmed many first-team players would leave when their contracts expire later this month.

There will also be exits from those still at the club and one man who seems sure to go is Wout Weghorst.

The Dutch international only joined in January but he failed to make the positive impact the Clarets had hoped for, netting twice in 20 games.

Weghorst has already made it clear he won’t play in the Championship and it has been reported Eintracht Frankfurt want to take him back to Germany. And, here we assess a potential move to the Europa League winners…

What do we know so far?

We know that Weghorst wants to leave and he has even claimed that it was agreed when he joined that he could depart if the side were relegated.

So, he certainly wants to go and Burnley’s financial situation means that they are surely going to be open to offers. They will want to recoup as much as they can on the striker, whilst getting his wages of the books would be welcome too.

From Frankfurt’s perspective, they are in the Champions League next season and will want to strengthen their squad.

Is it likely to happen?

If Frankfurt are serious about signing Weghorst then there shouldn’t be too many obstacles preventing this from happening.

As mentioned, Weghorst wants to go, Burnley will be open to a sale and they have the money that comes from playing at the top level of European football.

The chance to join the Eagles is obviously going to appeal to the target man, so if they formalise their interest with an offer then this could happen.