Wout Weghorst appears to have hinted that he wants to join Ajax this summer as the striker looks set for a move away from Burnley.

Weghorst first joined the Clarets in the 2022 January transfer window, when he signed from German side Wolfsburg.

But after the club were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season, the Dutchman spent the following campaign on loan at Besiktas and Manchester United.

Last season, he was again sent out on loan elsewhere, this time spending the campaign back in Germany with Hoffenheim.

Wout Weghorst senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Emmen 66 21 0 Heracles Almelo 73 24 8 AZ Alkmaar 86 45 13 Vfl Wolfsburg 144 70 22 Burnley 20 2 3 Besiktas 18 9 4 Manchester United 31 2 3 TSG Hoffenheim 30 7 4 As of 30th July 2024

With Burnley having again suffered relegation to the Championship for the coming season, it now looks like Weghorst will be on the move again, and it seems he knows his favoured destination.

Burnley man seemingly eyeing Ajax move

In the wake of the Clarets' drop into the second tier of English football, it has been reported that Weghorst is looking to leave Turf Moor this summer, as he aims to continue his top-flight career.

A number of clubs around Europe have been credited with an interest in the striker, with Turkish side Trabzonspor admitting they are keen to sign the 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, Dutch top-flight duo Ajax and FC Twente are reportedly also keen on a deal to bring the striker back to his home country, with suggestions the former are in talks over personal terms.

Now it seems as though it is a move to Amsterdam that would indeed most appeal to the striker as he considers his next move.

When asked about those rumours linking him with a potential move to Ajax, Weghorst told German outlet Kicker: "For me, the whole package has to be right. We are having our fourth child and we have traveled a lot as a family in recent years. I am looking for a permanent place for us, so home is definitely an option. Ajax is the biggest club in the Netherlands, I don't need to say more."

As things stand, the 31-year-old is now entering into the final 12 months of his contract with Burnley, securing his future with the club until the end of next season.

That of course, means that this summer could be the Clarets' last chance to cash in on the striker.

It is a new era for the club this season, with Scott Parker taking over as manager following the departure of Vincent Kompany for Bayern Munich.

Burnley are set to begin their quest for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League on Monday 12th August, when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

Clarets should be letting Wout Weghorst go

It would seem to make sense for Parker and co. to sanction an exit for Weghorst before the window closes at the end of August.

Judging by what has been said both by the striker and in the media, it does seem evident that he does not want to be at the club this season.

As a result, keeping him around could be an unwelcome distraction for Burnley, in what looks as though it could be an important season for the club.

It is also worth noting that Weghorst never really seemed to settle when he was at Turf Moor, struggling to make an impact for the Clarets.

He is therefore, a player they may be able to cope without, and given his contract situation, it would seem to make sense to sell now, while they can still make money on a deal.

Indeed, that would in turn then bring in more funds that could be used to strengthen the squad even more ahead of a promotion battle, before the window closes.

So with that in mind, it would feel like something of a surprise if Weghorst is still a Burnley player come the start of September.