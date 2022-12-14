Wout Weghorst and a potential Burnley recall: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Burnley have had an excellent first half of the season under new manager Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets suffered relegation last season following a six-year stint in the Premier League, but have bounced back with a positive start to life in the Championship.

Kompany’s side currently lead the way at the top of the table, three points clear of Sheffield United in the other automatic promotion place.

An eight point gap to 3rd has put Burnley well clear of the chasing pack as we approach the halfway mark.

With January looming, here we take a look at one of the potential transfer stories that may take up plenty of conversation surrounding the Lancashire side next month…

What do we know so far?

Wout Weghorst was signed last season from German side Wolfsburg with the club having lost Chris Wood to Newcastle United in the early stages of the winter window.

The Dutchman was unable to help the club remain in the top flight, which ultimately led to his own departure just six months into his time at Turf Moor.

A loan deal was agreed with Turkish giants Beisktas, where he has contributed six goals and four assists from 13 appearances in the Super Lig.

But the deal also includes an option to recall the forward in January, which may intrigue the club given their own issues in attack with injury issues causing Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes to become unreliable.

Is it likely to happen?

When discussing Weghorst’s recall option, manager Kompany claimed that he hadn’t given it any consideration.

The Belgian admitted that his focus remains on his current squad and that the striker isn’t a player that he has given much thought to.

This may be due to the fashion in which Weghorst departed the club, with it being made evident that he had little intention of competing in the Championship.

Perhaps the team’s good form will be a cause for a reconsideration from Weghorst, but that remains unlikely at this stage.

His performances for the Netherlands in the World Cup may have raised his profile, but it appears that he is likely to remain with Besiktas for the time being.