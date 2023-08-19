Following relegation from the Premier League, clubs are often faced with two trials and tribulations that stand above all else.

Those pertain to interested parties looking to take advantage of the removal of top-flight status, and trimming the wage bill owing to the change in financial climate that occurs.

The two often merge, and Leicester have faced both of those situations upon their return to the Championship for the first time in nearly a decade.

As such, they have sanctioned a range of departures this summer, varying from the summer sales of star duo Harvey Barnes and James Maddison to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, to more modest free agent exits in the form of Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez among others.

More farewells are anticipated before August is up, and one may be that of Wout Faes.

The defender is, by his own admission, expected to stay as things stand, although interest from Galatasaray is there so it remains to be seen for sure just where he will be playing his football come next month.

With that in mind, it seemed a good time to analyse how much he currently earns in Leicestershire, with all figures sourced from Capology.

*It must be stressed that all figures listed on Capology are strictly estimates as clubs do not publicly disclose this information*

How much is Wout Faes currently earning at Leicester City?

According to Capology, the Belgian defender is on a present contract that nets him an estimated £50,000 on a weekly basis.

Annually, Faes takes home £2,600,000 and if he sees out the entirety of the five-year deal that was signed upon his arrival from French outfit Reims last summer, he will pocket up to £10,400,000 in base wages from the Foxes.

This pay packet sees him listed as the joint-tenth highest earner among Leicester's ranks at the time of writing.

Who earns more than Wout Faes at Leicester City?

Capology states that Faes is tied on £50,000 with midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Jamie Vardy is believed to be the top earner at the minute on a colossal £140,000 weekly wage.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumare and Ricardo Pereira are all tied on pay packets of £80,000, with the £75,000 salaries of trio Patson Daka, Wilfried Ndidi and Dennis Praet all coming in just lower.

And Danish central defender Jannik Vestergaard is claimed to take home £70,000, whereas Faes' fellow countryman Timothy Castagne is on an estimated £65,000 salary per week.

Is Wout Faes' Leicester City salary fair?

All things considered, it is hard to put up too much of an argument towards Faes' Leicester salary.

Granted, there are players who are on more than may not have wholly justified their salaries such as Vestegaard and Daka, but the majority have.

£50,000 a week also represents a significant salary for Championship level, one in which almost any second-tier player should be more than content with collecting.

And, if he continues his impressive early-season performances for Enzo Maresca's side and helps them to promotion, there is every chance that he could be in line for a rise in the not-too-distant future.