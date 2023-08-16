Highlights Wout Faes expresses his goal of returning Leicester City to the Premier League and respects Tielemans' decision to leave for Aston Villa.

Faes acknowledges that player movement is part of football and believes new players will step up to show their qualities.

Faes remains fully focused on Leicester and is determined to win every game, regardless of the division they are in.

Wout Faes has made clear his stance regarding his Leicester City future.

The Belgian has remained with the Foxes following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The 25-year-old has featured in both of the team’s opening league fixtures in the league so far this season.

The defender signed for the Leicestershire club last summer, becoming an important part of the side over the last 12 months.

It is expected that he will now remain at Leicester, despite a number of big-name departures already taking place in this transfer window.

Fellow Belgian international Youri Tielemans was the first to depart, leaving as a free agent at the end of his contract.

Harvey Barnes and James Maddison were among the other regular starters to depart the King Power Stadium in recent months.

What has Wout Faes said about his Leicester City future?

Faes has been linked with a move to Galatasaray this summer, but the player has claimed his goal this year is to get Leicester back into the Premier League.

He has expressed his disappointment in Tielemans’ decision to depart the club, but he respects the midfielder’s choice to sign for Aston Villa instead of renewing his Leicester contract.

“I have had a taste of the Premier League and I want to return as soon as possible,” said Faes, via The Athletic.

“Youri is off to a new challenge, which is good for him.

“Obviously, I would have liked him to have stayed, but that’s football: players move on and players come in and show their qualities to us.

“As a football player you want to be playing at the highest level, but we are in the situation we are in now and you have to face it.

“When you step out on the pitch, you just want to win every game, and that’s the most important. It doesn’t matter what division.

“The window is not closed yet, so you never know what can happen, but for now, I am fully focused on Leicester.”

Leicester are one of just two teams to have won both of their opening league games in the Championship this season, alongside Ipswich Town.

Enzo Maresca will be pleased with how his time in charge of the club has started, with the club aiming for automatic promotion this year.

The Foxes have been busy in the summer transfer market so far, and still have two weeks remaining to conclude any other potential business.

Next up for Maresca’s side is a clash with Cardiff City on 19 August.

Should Leicester City look to cash-in on Wout Faes?

The defender didn’t have the best of starts at Leicester last season and has not been a standout performer in the side.

Faes arrived for a fee worth a reported £15 million, meaning Leicester should only really look to cash-in if they get an offer close to that figure.

That looks unlikely at this stage, so he should still have a role to play in Maresca’s longer-term plans.

He has started this season well and now could be his opportunity to take a step forward and become a key part of this team.