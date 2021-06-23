‘Would’ve transformed our season’, ‘Must have a great agent’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans weigh in on Championship signing

Preston North End have signed Izzy Brown on a one-year deal after his Chelsea departure, which has drawn an interesting response from many Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The 24-year-old spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with the Owls but struggled to make much of an impact as they were relegated from the Championship.

Brown began the season as a regular option under Garry Monk but the arrival of Tony Pulis saw him fall out of favour and he struggled to wrestle back a place in the side even after Darren Moore took charge.

The attacking midfielder’s eight years at Chelsea have come to an end and following the expiration of his contract with the Blues, the Englishman has joined Preston.

Brown’s arrival at Deepdale was announced yesterday and sees him sign a one-year deal with the North West club, with the option of a further 12 months.

The playmaker will be looking to add to his 80 Championship appearances next season and establish himself in the side after getting a chance for a fresh start away from Stamford Bridge.

Brown’s latest move has certainly caught the attention of the Hillsborough fanbase, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

He needed a fresh start at a new club. He’s only had 9 at the age of 24. 🥴Journeyman at 24. Sad. — stephen varns (@stevie1953) June 22, 2021

I hope he’s paying them! — Matt Ward (@matttheowl) June 22, 2021

Must have a great agent — David Scothern (@advisoronfire) June 22, 2021

Such a shame. Got injured under Monk who clearly liked him, Pulis didn't have space for a player with any flair and Moore it just never clicked as he wasn't given enough time. Serious talent and if he'd played more it would've transformed our season imo. — Billy Johnson (@billyjohnson1o1) June 22, 2021

He’s got the talent, but like Hector before him suffered from being part of the Chelsea player farm I think. Can’t do much for you always being on the move — Dominic Stevenson 🇪🇺💙 (@HatScarfShirt) June 22, 2021

He's very lazy and will just be there for the money. — Chansiri Out (@Hgfdsammbb) June 22, 2021

Good luck with him lads. Talented but lazy, unfit, injury prone. Apart from that.. A cracking signing.. — Danny Gee (@dannygeez23) June 22, 2021

Shocking player, honestly Preston fans it’s nothing against your club it’s just he completely let us down. Certainly not someone to get excited about. — Andy Heath (@AndyHeath1867) June 22, 2021