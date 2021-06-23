Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Would’ve transformed our season’, ‘Must have a great agent’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans weigh in on Championship signing

Published

10 mins ago

on

Preston North End have signed Izzy Brown on a one-year deal after his Chelsea departure, which has drawn an interesting response from many Sheffield Wednesday fans. 

The 24-year-old spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with the Owls but struggled to make much of an impact as they were relegated from the Championship.

Brown began the season as a regular option under Garry Monk but the arrival of Tony Pulis saw him fall out of favour and he struggled to wrestle back a place in the side even after Darren Moore took charge.

The attacking midfielder’s eight years at Chelsea have come to an end and following the expiration of his contract with the Blues, the Englishman has joined Preston.

Brown’s arrival at Deepdale was announced yesterday and sees him sign a one-year deal with the North West club, with the option of a further 12 months.

The playmaker will be looking to add to his 80 Championship appearances next season and establish himself in the side after getting a chance for a fresh start away from Stamford Bridge.

One question about every player in the Owls’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 16

Cameron Dawson's age matches his squad number, but what number does the goalkeeper currently wear?

Brown’s latest move has certainly caught the attention of the Hillsborough fanbase, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would’ve transformed our season’, ‘Must have a great agent’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans weigh in on Championship signing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: