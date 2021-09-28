‘Would’ve liked Surridge up front’, ‘What a side’ – These Stoke fans react as line-up for PNE clash announced

After success on home soil at the bet365 Stadium at the weekend, Stoke City go back on the road this evening as they face Preston North End at Deepdale.

The Potters dispatched of lowly Hull City with relative ease to get back to winning ways in the league after slipping up the previous weekend against Derby County, but it will be a tough test in Lancashire against a side who are unbeaten in six matches in the Championship.

The last four of those have been draws for PNE, but Stoke are in the midst of a bit of an injury crisis.

Confirmed absentees are Morgan Fox, Joe Allen, Steven Fletcher and new recruit Abdallah Sima, leaving Michael O’Neill’s selections at the top end of the pitch extremely thin on the ground.

Added to his problems against Hull were the withdrawals of both Mario Vrancic and Harry Souttar – with the duo’s fitness having to be checked on ahead of the trip up the M6.

Thankfully though both have been passed fit and there’s been three changes made by O’Neill – Tommy Smith returns from his three-match suspension and also coming back into the team are Jordan Thompson Leo Ostigard, with Demeaco Duhaney, James Chester and Sam Clucas all dropping out.

Stoke fans have been reacting to the line-up on social media – check out what they’ve been saying.

