This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City find themselves right in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship this season.

The Robins have enjoyed a strong campaign under Liam Manning, with the side competing for a first top-six finish since 2008.

Owner Stephen Lansdown will be pleased with the progress that has been made, with the team finishing 11th in the table in the previous campaign.

Lansdown has been involved with Bristol City since 2002, originally becoming chairman, a position he has since passed on to his son Jon Lansdown.

Bristol City ownership claim made

When asked whether the club’s owners are transparent enough, FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Tom Rawle claimed that they have some room to improve.

While he is reasonably happy with their communication, he believes they could do a bit more to talk to supporters during the season, as well as at the start of a new campaign.

“They put out a reasonably good statement on the eve of the transfer window to explain that we won’t be doing any business, and the reasons why we wouldn’t be doing that business,” Rawle told Football League World.

Bristol City 2025 January transfer business Outgoings Incomings Omar Taylor-Clarke Rob Atkinson Fally Mayulu Kal Naismith Ephraim Yeboah

“They’ve also done a reasonably good interview on local radio as well after the transfer window had closed and was open with quite a lot of bits, to be honest.

“The only thing I would probably like a little bit more is just that little bit more comms with the club.

“I know we can’t get the ins and outs of every single thing at clubs because that’s just ridiculous, no one expects that.

“But we had a fans' forum at the start of the season, 10 games left to go now, and I get that we’re busy, but it probably would’ve been nice to have one at the start of January.

“Then we could have potentially, albeit we got that statement, but we could’ve had the news.

“I guess it’s difficult to say we could’ve had another one in January given it’s an important time for clubs.

“But I feel like we need two fans' forums over the season, just so you can have one at the start of the season, talk about the summer.

"Then you could have one in December, January, even February time to talk about where we are as a club and what they expect, and if they’re happy.”

Bristol City owners coming good thanks to Liam Manning

The Bristol City owners have come under criticism in the past for their handling of the club, but everything is coming together under Manning.

The amount of transparency with supporters could stand to improve, but holding a fans' forum at the start of the campaign and being open about a lack of transfer business is better than a lot of other clubs manage.

If the Robins can earn a top-six finish this year, then their lack of January business may pay off, given how much some rivals pushed for mid-season moves.

In a division that’s seen its fair share of disastrous ownerships, Bristol City are doing okay for themselves at the moment.