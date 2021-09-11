Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Would’ve been Championship POTY’ – Many West Brom fans react as transfer news comes to light

Published

3 mins ago

on

A number of West Brom supporters have reacted to the latest report from The Telegraph journalist Matt Law revealing that the Baggies were offered the chance to sign Ross Barkley from Chelsea.

Barkley has endured a difficult period in his career over the last few years with Chelsea and he has found game time with the European champions limited.

Last season, Barkley made a move out on loan to Aston Villa for the campaign and he managed to make 24 appearances for Villa in the Premier League. During that time the one time England regular managed to register three goals and one assist.

However, the midfielder has not been able to force his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Chelsea since he returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer. That comes with the European champions having a wealth of enviable options to chose from in his position.

According to the latest report from The Telegraph reporter Law, Chelsea were aiming to find a solution for Barkley towards the end of the summer window and they offered West Brom the chance to potential secure an agreement over the midfielder.

However, it is believed that Barkley’s wages meant that the Baggies did not have the resources needed to make a deal happen for him before the window closes.

Many West Brom fans were split over the reports with some believing that he could have been a major force for them in the Championship had he arrived.

While others were more skeptical and believed that his wages would have made it a risky addition.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


