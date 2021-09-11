‘Would’ve been Championship POTY’ – Many West Brom fans react as transfer news comes to light

A number of West Brom supporters have reacted to the latest report from The Telegraph journalist Matt Law revealing that the Baggies were offered the chance to sign Ross Barkley from Chelsea.

Barkley has endured a difficult period in his career over the last few years with Chelsea and he has found game time with the European champions limited.

Last season, Barkley made a move out on loan to Aston Villa for the campaign and he managed to make 24 appearances for Villa in the Premier League. During that time the one time England regular managed to register three goals and one assist.

However, the midfielder has not been able to force his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Chelsea since he returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer. That comes with the European champions having a wealth of enviable options to chose from in his position.

According to the latest report from The Telegraph reporter Law, Chelsea were aiming to find a solution for Barkley towards the end of the summer window and they offered West Brom the chance to potential secure an agreement over the midfielder.

However, it is believed that Barkley’s wages meant that the Baggies did not have the resources needed to make a deal happen for him before the window closes.

26 questions about West Brom’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 What year did Valerien Ismael become Barnsley manager? 2017 2018 2019 2020

Many West Brom fans were split over the reports with some believing that he could have been a major force for them in the Championship had he arrived.

While others were more skeptical and believed that his wages would have made it a risky addition.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Without doubt a talented player his off the field antics aswell as his wage packet would always be a worry #wba https://t.co/BQ0ZWgMlaq — Matthew Fleet (@HalesowenBaggie) September 11, 2021

Would’ve loved a deal that saw us only paying a certain amount of his wages, could be an absolute nightmare in the championship. Could also have been the creator we look like we’re missing from open play — Jamie Theo (@JamieTheo2) September 11, 2021

would be a good signing

Barkley and Robinson and Grant that front 3 would easy win the Championship — James Duffy (@JamesDu42894776) September 11, 2021

Not sure that would have been a good fit, as talented as he is. — Edward Mills (@EdMills_89) September 11, 2021

Wouldve been championship POTY. Shame we couldn’t fork out a few quid after all the sales we made…. #WBA https://t.co/mCK33DwnPp — Josh (@JoshhhWBA) September 11, 2021

I’d have taken him, he’s defo not the same player he once was but would’ve been ideal for us going forward https://t.co/DToUCGNHPN — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) September 11, 2021

Surely we should have signed him, we have no depth at all https://t.co/9jNOtBc1DW — Jacob Clevely (@clevely_jacob) September 11, 2021