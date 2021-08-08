‘Wouldn’t take a penny less than £100m’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to exciting player performance v Fulham

Despite having to face one of the automatic promotion favourites for the 2021-22 season, Middlesbrough will leave London with a share of the spoils after a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s men have splashed the cash on Harry Wilson this summer and he started to return some of the £12 million price the Cottagers paid for him by opening the scoring against Boro.

Fulham were controlling the game but after making some second half substitutes, the Teessiders found the back of the net through an unlikely source in left-wing-back Marc Bola, who hadn’t played a minute of pre-season and was rushed back into the team in the midst of a positional crisis.

There was one player who stood out though from the pack and it was young Isaiah Jones, who came on in the 71st minute and just a few minutes later he had assisted Bola for the equaliser.

The 22-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Queen of the South in Scotland but Neil Warnock threw him onto the pitch today and he did not look out of place – and there are calls for him to be used more going forward after his cameo.

Changed the game. Got to be in and around the first team this season. Especially when we are struggling for wingers 👌🔴⚪️ — Boro_Boy_Abroad (@UTB_MAC) August 8, 2021

Done very well today, hopefully it will give his confidence a big boost and he can keep fighting for a place — Hodl Goblin (@HodlGoblin) August 8, 2021

Superb performance when he came on 🎭 👏 — SWallace (@stewallace86) August 8, 2021

Offer Isaiah Jones a 15 year contract — Danny Hamill (@dannyhamill) August 8, 2021

It would be ridiculous of me to get carried away but I wouldn’t take a penny less than £100m for Isaiah Jones. #UTB — Chris Cassidy (@CCass6) August 8, 2021

Not getting carried away, but, with Messi leaving Barca, we'll do well to hold on to Isaiah Jones — Eojsewob (@EojSewob) August 8, 2021

Isaiah jones wow take a bow game changer looks like he will be some player this season. UTB — wayne burnett (@wanaldinho) August 8, 2021

It's obviously important to not get carried away with youngsters who look exciting and raw, and not put too much pressure on them. In other news, Isaiah Jones is one of the best footballers of all time, and will get us promoted. — Tom Muldowney (@tom_muldowney) August 8, 2021

Holy hell, I'm very impressed with Isaiah Jones. #UTB — Massimo Cubello (@massimocubello) August 8, 2021

Isaiah Jones has been excellent since coming on — MFC (@Boroboysouth15) August 8, 2021

Did great when he came on. 👏 — Kenna (@kenna32) August 8, 2021