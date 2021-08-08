Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Wouldn’t take a penny less than £100m’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to exciting player performance v Fulham

Published

16 mins ago

on

Despite having to face one of the automatic promotion favourites for the 2021-22 season, Middlesbrough will leave London with a share of the spoils after a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s men have splashed the cash on Harry Wilson this summer and he started to return some of the £12 million price the Cottagers paid for him by opening the scoring against Boro.

Fulham were controlling the game but after making some second half substitutes, the Teessiders found the back of the net through an unlikely source in left-wing-back Marc Bola, who hadn’t played a minute of pre-season and was rushed back into the team in the midst of a positional crisis.

There was one player who stood out though from the pack and it was young Isaiah Jones, who came on in the 71st minute and just a few minutes later he had assisted Bola for the equaliser.

The 22-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Queen of the South in Scotland but Neil Warnock threw him onto the pitch today and he did not look out of place – and there are calls for him to be used more going forward after his cameo.


