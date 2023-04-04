EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has admitted that it would not be at all surprising if Huddersfield Town go on to achieve survival in the Championship following the club's recent victories at this level.

After defeating Millwall at The Den last month, the Terriers marked their return to action in spectacular style by securing a 4-2 win over promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Despite falling behind in the first-half of this clash, Huddersfield maintained their composure and went on to produce a superb attacking display following the break.

A brace from Matty Pearson and goals from Josh Ruffers and Josh Koroma allowed Neil Warnock's side to seal all three points in front of their supporters.

As a result of this latest victory, Huddersfield are now level on points with Cardiff City who reside just one place above the relegation zone.

The Terriers will leapfrog the Bluebirds if they secure a positive result in their meeting with Watford on Friday and Sabri Lamouchi's side slip up against Blackpool.

What has Clarke said about Huddersfield's Championship survival hopes?

Ahead of Huddersfield's upcoming clash with Watford, Clarke has made an honest claim about the club's survival hopes.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "It now wouldn't surprise you if Huddersfield did survive.

"They've got something going, haven't they?"

Will the Terriers be able to avoid relegation to League One in May?

Huddersfield will currently be brimming with confidence having defeated two sides who are in the top-six.

While there is still a lot of work to be done for the club to avoid the drop, there is now a realistic possibility that they will be able to retain their Championship status for another year.

The outcome of Huddersfield's meetings with teams that are also fighting for survival is likely to have a major impact on their fortunes.

The Terriers are set to take on Cardiff on April 29th before facing Reading on the final day of the season in May.

The Royals are set to be dragged into the relegation battle when their six-point deduction for breaching a business plan imposed on them by the EFL is confirmed.

This deduction will result in Reading's advantage over the Terriers being reduced to just one point.

Before facing these two aforementioned teams, it is imperative that Huddersfield continue to pick up points on a regular basis as a failure to do so would be disastrous at this stage of the season.