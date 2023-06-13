Swansea City could potentially face an uphill battle to retain the services of two of their midfielders this summer, if recent reports are anything to go by.

As revealed by journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page last weekend, Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes are both attracting interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

It is understood that Southampton are expected to make a move for this duo once Russell Martin is announced as their new boss.

Martin is expected to finally seal a switch from Swansea to Southampton after the club are officially relegated at the Premier League's AGM on Wednesday.

This move has recently been held up by a dispute over a compensation fee between the two sides.

Swansea will have to pay a significant amount of money in order to secure the services of Grimes ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

As for Fulton, Swansea could sell the midfielder despite the fact that he only signed a new deal earlier this year.

Fulton's current contract runs until the summer of 2026.

How have Fulton and Grimes fared in the Championship for Swansea City?

Since sealing a switch to Swansea in 2015 from Exeter City, Grimes has gone on to represent the club on 251 occasions in the Championship.

As well as providing 26 assists for his team-mates, the Swansea captain has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions at this level.

Fulton meanwhile joined the Swans following a spell at Falkirk in 2014.

The 29-year-old has been selected to feature on 170 occasions in the Championship by Swansea during his time at the club.

Grimes managed to record an average Sofascore match rating of 7.09 in the second tier in the previous campaign, while Fulton registered a respectable average rating of 6.82.

What has journalist Dean Jones said regarding Southampton's interest in Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes?

Making reference to Southampton's interest in Fulton and Grimes, journalist Dean Jones has admitted that he would not be surprised if these two players end up joining Martin at St Mary's Stadium later this year.

Speaking to Football League World about the Swansea duo, Jones said: "I think, obviously, like you say, both have the potential to be a big part of a team that challenges for the title and getting back to the Premier League.

"So, [it] wouldn't surprise me at all if they did quickly follow him [Martin] through the door."