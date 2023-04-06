Pundit Carlton Palmer says it would not surprise him if Chris Wilder was not in charge at Watford next season.

Wilder arrived at Vicarage Road in March but has struggled to make an impact, winning just one of his first four games in charge.

The 55-year-old became the club's third manager of the season when he replaced Slaven Bilic, who himself had only been in charge since September following Rob Edwards' dismissal after just 11 games at the helm.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat to local rivals Luton Town at Kenilworth Road leaves the Hornets sitting 11th in the Championship table, six points from the play-offs with just seven games remaining as their promotion hopes fade.

Wilder spoke of the need for a "cultural reset" at the club following the loss to the Hatters, but the former Middlesbrough boss is only under contract until the end of the season and his future is looking increasingly uncertain.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer revealed his admiration for Wilder, but admits he has doubts over whether he will be in charge of the Hornets next season, while he also criticised the club's policy of continually sacking managers.

"I'm a big fan of Chris Wilder," Palmer said.

"I think he's a terrific coach and a terrific manager, but you can't work out anything that happens at Watford with the hierarchy.

"You can't keep changing manager and hope to get some consistency and hope to get a run together, you need to give a manager a clear plan and give him time to execute that plan.

"Yes you want to get to promoted, but if you have a bad run, two or three games, you can't just change the manager.

"That format is not a good format and doesn't breed success, so who knows what Watford will do.

"Since he's gone in there, you wouldn't say he's blown the job out of the water.

"The last four games, two defeats, one win, one draw, but it's not as easy as that.

"We'll have to see, but it wouldn't surprise me if Chris is not in charge for next season."

Will Chris Wilder be in charge at Watford next season?

It looks incredibly unlikely that Wilder will remain at Watford beyond the end of the season.

He was given a short-term contract with the aim of getting the club into the play-offs, but there is a significant gap emerging to the top six with time running out to reverse their fortunes.

Wilder inherited challenging circumstances and the Hornets' form was in decline long before his arrival, but his struggles so far and the latter end of his time at Middlesbrough does raise questions over whether he is the right man to take the club forward.

Palmer is right to criticise the club's policy of changing managers and it is crucial that whoever is in charge next season, they are given time to build something sustainable.