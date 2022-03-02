“Wouldn’t speak to me with any respect” – Wayne Rooney aims criticism after Derby defeat

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has questioned why fourth official John Busby “wouldn’t speak to me with any respect” during last night’s defeat to Cardiff City and criticised the “unacceptable” decisions that he feels cost his side the game.



Uche Ikpeazu’s 85th minute winner for the Bluebirds was a controversial one as both Festy Ebosele and Curtis Davies looked to be fouled in the build-up.

The goal was allowed to stand, though, meaning the Rams slipped to a third consecutive defeat and remain eight points adrift of safety.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Rooney did not hold back in his criticism of the referees decisions.

He said: “I have been (unhappy with the decisions) the majority of the season. It’s very frustrating because we’ve got a group of very good, young, honest players giving everything.

“Getting spoken down to, not getting given decisions. I said after the last game. I asked the fourth official earlier on before the decision on the goal. Why do they not give us any decisions?

“Is it something that’s getting spoken because of the situation that we’re in? I don’t know, I’m asking the question.

“I think it’s a clear foul. We have to defend better after that. Obviously, I know that but it is unacceptable.”

Derby have been deducted a total of 21 points this season and have a threadbare squad due to off-field issues but remarkably remain in the battle for Championship survival.

Rooney hailed his players for their efforts and accused the fourth official of not offering him any respect during the Cardiff defeat.

“What these young lads are doing, it’s inspiring,” said the Rams boss. “It’s inspired the city of Derby. It’s just frustrating that we’re not getting the luck at times but we’re not getting the decisions.

“I questioned this after the last game. Is it because I’ve questioned the officials, the power that be?

“No one likes being questioned, is that why they’re not giving us it? Is that why the fourth official wouldn’t speak to me with any respect or even speak to me with any dignity, I don’t know.”

Derby’s focus now shifts to a massive clash with relegation rivals Barnsley at Pride Park on Saturday.

The Verdict

You can understand Rooney’s frustration as there did seem to be two fouls on Derby players in the build-up to Cardiff’s winner last night.

The result is a hammer blow to their hopes of survival but it would be foolish to write off the Rams just yet as we’ve seen them continue to defy the odds this season.

Clearly, the Derby manager feels decisions have been going against his side for some time and was not happy with the way he was spoken to by the fourth official.

He may well be punished for his criticism of the officials but you have to respect his honesty.