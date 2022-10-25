Blackpool fan pundit issues “£8 million” Jerry Yates claim as Rangers, West Brom and Watford circle

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

A number of clubs are tracking the services of Blackpool hot-shot Jerry Yates following his explosive recent form.

The Sun reported on Sunday evening that a number of scouts were in attendance to specifically watch the 25-year-old forward play against the Seasiders’ bitter Lancashire rivals Preston North End, and they would have departed Bloomfield Road impressed after he netted twice in a 4-2 victory.

Yates scored with two headers to take his tally to eight Championship goals for the 2022-23 campaign, with six of those coming in his previous four matches – it could just be a purple patch but the ex-Rotherham United man is the most form player in the division right now.

That has caught the attention of many clubs – Premier League interest is emerging in the form of Brentford and Bournemouth, Scottish giants Rangers are watching on whilst Blackpool’s Championship rivals West Brom and Watford are also interested.

It has been claimed that the Tangerines want a fee in the region of £5 million for the services of their talisman, but FLW’s fan pundit Joe Atherton thinks that would be too low for a player of Yates’ calibre.

“Money talks at the end of the day but Jerry signed a contract extension keeping him at Blackpool until the end of the 2025 season,” Joe explained.

“If he does go we can command a much bigger fee, as if he carries on scoring at the rate he is he’ll get 20-plus goals.

“He’s English and he’s young – two things that tend to push the value of a player up. I wouldn’t sell for less than £8 million with add-ons.”

The Verdict

Yates is clearly impressing for Blackpool this season and has showed his more clinical side in recent weeks.

Whether he is playing through the middle or out wide, Yates seems to be finding the back of the net with regularity, and if that continues then the interest will grow.

Even though they are a consolidated Championship side, when it comes to finances, Blackpool are still one of the lower earners and wage-payers in the division, and probably require a big sale every season to break even without the help of a benefactor.

They saw Josh Bowler depart on deadline day in September and the supporters really would not want to see Yates leave too in January, but every player has a price and if a club-record fee of £6.75 million or upwards is offered, then it could be hard to turn down.