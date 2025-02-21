This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Portsmouth's recent run of results have given them a stronger chance of retaining a place in next season's Championship.

After ending their lengthy exile from the second tier last term, survival was always the aim for John Mousinho and his squad, and they currently find themselves seven points clear of Derby County, who occupy the final place inside the relegation zone at present.

Despite pulling themselves further away from the bottom three with back-to-back victories and a run of two clean sheets in three games, Pompey's defensive record over the course of their 33 games thus far doesn't exactly make for pretty viewing, with the South Coast outfit shipping a tally of 55 goals - only Plymouth Argyle have conceded more with 67.

And, whilst the core ambition between now and the final day is to maintain and build on the current distance they hold over the teams inside the drop zone, Mousinho and his staff will have to start looking towards summer recruitment at some point, although that could be impacted by whether they are a Championship or League One outfit.

Plenty of players across the EFL will also be considering their options as they enter the final weeks and months of their contract. So, with that in mind, FLW asked our Pompey fan pundit, Miltos Ioannidis, which out-of-contract player from the second and third tier the Fratton Park outfit should plot a move for.

Portsmouth FC urged to consider Matt Clarke reunion amid Derby County contract situation

Although the Blues are currently well-stacked when it comes to options at the heart of defence, Ioannidis stated that he wouldn't complain if former centre-back Matt Clarke was to return to the club, with the 28-year-old out-of-contract with relegation rivals Derby on June 30th.

"Matt Clarke is a free agent this summer, and he has been linked with a return to the club several times," Miltos told FLW

"Despite the fact that, right now, the centre-back spot is seemingly one of three positions we are strongest in - compared to others - I would never say no to a return for Matt Clarke.

Matt Clarke's 2024/25 Stats For Middlesbrough & Derby County Competition Appearances Goals Clean Sheets (Starts Only) Championship 18 2 3 EFL Cup 2 - 1 FA Cup 1 - 0 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 20/02/25)

"He's an experienced Championship centre-back. He would provide much-needed experience and leadership."

"He's a good player, he would come in and would have an immediate impact, so I would say (we should look to sign) Matt Clarke."

Matt Clarke would be an astute addition for Portsmouth FC

Regardless of the sentimental value a return to Fratton Park, where he made 175 appearances and scored nine times before moving to Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported fee that could have risen as high as £5m, the current standpoints of both the player and Portsmouth make this an ideal signing for Mousinho.

The 38-year-old has had to be particularly savvy in the transfer market this term, with the likes of Josh Murphy, who has been integral to Pompey's survival bid with five goals and eight assists, also being recruited as a free agent last summer.

Overall, Clarke had found regular minutes hard to come by during his time at Middlesbrough, but had started 12 games for Michael Carrick's side during the first half of the season, with one of his two goals ironically coming against Pompey, before his short-term return to Pride Park was announced in the latter stages of the recent transfer window.

Pompey supporters will be more-than aware of his aerial presence at the back and as a goal threat from set-pieces, and with him gaining valuable experience at this level over the course of the past six years, his services could prove to be vital.

Furthermore, whilst Ioannidis cited how many options Mousinho currently has at his disposal in central defence, that could change in the summer depending on whether Bristol City loanee, Rob Atkinson, remains at Fratton Park in the long-term, and if Regan Poole's contract situation is resolved between now and the official end of the campaign.

However, if Derby are also unable to extend Clarke's current stay in the East Midlands, which could prove challenging if they aren't to beat the drop under John Eustace, Portsmouth could look to strike an agreement at their expense with no upfront fee needed.