This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City enjoyed another memorable season, although it did end in disappointment as they failed to finish in the play-off places.

Mark Robins has done an outstanding job with the Sky Blues, and they were famously just a matter of centimetres away from reaching the FA Cup final after a remarkable comeback against Man Utd at Wembley.

That will hurt for some time, but the focus for all connected to Coventry will be about trying to win promotion next season.

Coventry City’s summer transfer plans

It’s likely to be another window that brings change for Coventry, with Callum O’Hare set to depart on a free transfer in the summer as he has not signed the extension offered, and he will need to be replaced.

The fans will hope that owner Doug King can make funds available to strengthen the squad, as it’s clear that a bit more quality and depth is required for Robins' side to push for a top six, or potentially a top two, finish.

Yet, like the vast majority of Coventry clubs, Coventry will have to trade, and they may be keen on raising funds through a few departures from the current squad.

Coventry City told to consider double sale

And, speaking to FLW, Sky Blues fan pundit Neil explained that he would be open to Joel Latibeaudiere and Kasey Palmer leaving for the right price, but he reiterated that they can’t afford to cash in on Ben Sheaf amid interest from Ipswich Town and Fulham.

“We’ve seen before that there have been links with Latibeaudiere and Palmer, and they’re the two that if we could get fees for, and they moved on, it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

“Ben Sheaf has been linked with a move away, and there was always going to be speculation surrounding him as he’s the best midfielder in the Championship, but I think he’s priceless.

“I think if we are going to cash in on anyone, it’s Palmer or Latibeaudiere. I think both would command decent fees that would allow you to bring in a replacement of similar quality, and you wouldn’t really be missing much, so that’s where I’d be looking.”

Coventry City must have a productive summer

Having reached the play-offs in the 2022/23 season, there was hope that Coventry could go again last season, but the magnificent FA Cup run understandably made it difficult to compete on both fronts.

But, next season, there’s no doubt about it that they will feel they should be looking at promotion next season.

The performance and win at Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-final, and the display against the Red Devils, was proof of just how good this Coventry team can be on their day, but they need to show it over 46 games.

So, Robins will have plans ahead of the window opening, and, as outlined above, he will know that O’Hare is going to be replaced, but the way the team adapted after Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres left should offer hope that the club will get it right.

Now, all eyes will be on the recruitment team, and they will hope for a productive few months to ensure Robins has the tools to lead another fantastic season for Coventry.