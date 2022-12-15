“Wouldn’t overly miss him” – Millwall fan pundit issues verdict on potential Leeds United recall

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall were trusted with the service of Leeds United pair, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton, during the summer transfer window after a double loan swoop on the Elland Road club.

Cresswell’s involvement at Millwall has been heavily watched so far this season, owing to the fact that he’s seen as the future at centre-back for Leeds.

However, Shackleton is a little bit different in that everyone expects this initial loan to Millwall to open the door to a permanent exit from Elland Road somewhere down the line.

The 23-year-old has played 19 times in the Championship this season, showcasing his versatility to play at right-back and in the centre of midfield. However, Shackleton has started just 12 times in total, with only two of those coming in the last 11 games, indicating he’s fallen down the pecking order under Gary Rowett.

What does that, then, mean for his long-term future at Millwall and maybe even his short-term future with the club as January approaches?

“He’s only started twice in the last 11 league matches, although he has come on as a sub a few times,” FLW’s Millwall fan pundit, Tom Luetchford, explained to the website.

“Is there a feeling they might recall him in January? If they do, they do. I honestly don’t think they will and we do have the option to buy (inserted in the loan).

“For me, he’s a good option to have on the bench if you’re in a scrappy game, because he’s a scrappy kind of player.

“I wouldn’t overly miss him. I’d like him there, but I wouldn’t overly miss him.”

The Verdict

It’s difficult to see Leeds recalling Shackleton, as Tom states.

Whilst he’s maybe not starting as many games as he’d like, Shackleton is still really involved for Millwall from the bench and he’s got an opportunity under Rowett to earn himself a permanent club after Leeds.

You’d be minded to keep him where he is for this season at least and then see how the land lies in the summer.

Millwall’s fans seem happy enough with the traits Shackleton bring and don’t seem opposed to keeping him.

