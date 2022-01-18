Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Wouldn’t mind this’ – Many Coventry City fans react to transfer news involving Portsmouth

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Tyler Walker is set to join Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season. 

The striker has fallen behind in the pecking order at the Coventry Building Society Arena in recent months and is now set to head out on a temporary basis in order to get some much needed regualr minutes.

Walker was originally signed from Nottingham Forest back in the summer of 202o and has since gone on to score 11 goals in 53 games for the Sky Blues under Mark Robins.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the news of Walker’s expected move to reach the Coventry City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the striker’s impending departure.

