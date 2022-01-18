‘Wouldn’t mind this’ – Many Coventry City fans react to transfer news involving Portsmouth

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Tyler Walker is set to join Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.

The striker has fallen behind in the pecking order at the Coventry Building Society Arena in recent months and is now set to head out on a temporary basis in order to get some much needed regualr minutes.

Walker was originally signed from Nottingham Forest back in the summer of 202o and has since gone on to score 11 goals in 53 games for the Sky Blues under Mark Robins.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the news of Walker’s expected move to reach the Coventry City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the striker’s impending departure.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Coventry sign Ian Maatsen on loan from in 2021? Everton Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Walker closes in on his move.

Wouldn’t mind this, especially if we can get a loan striker in to replace him — Rory Davies (@RoryDaviesCCFC) January 17, 2022

Fourth choice behind Godden, Gyokeres & Waghorn. Didn't suit our system, very good signing for League 1. — Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) January 17, 2022

Good record at league 1 level and a good club to go to 👍🏻 — Benjii 🐘⚽️💙PUSB (@bwarner6690) January 17, 2022

Probably a really good signing a league 1 level, can’t seem to cut it in the Championship tho — Dan Watson (@danwatson123) January 17, 2022

He will be good for you at league one level. — Natalie 💙 (@nattiecw) January 17, 2022

Would deffo be a good move for him… he’s struggling in the championship I think a loan move would be good for his development — Christian Dodd (@doddoneout) January 17, 2022

He got 14 goals in 29 games for Lincoln in league one, so he's a decent signing for you lot if he signs. — Jack Daly (@JackoRowley) January 17, 2022

He’ll score plenty in L1. Very good finisher, doesn’t press enough for what Robins wants from strikers — Ted Johnson (@CovTed) January 17, 2022