‘Wouldn’t mind if he left’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as Championship interest emerges in midfielder

Charlton midfielder Jonny Williams has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Championship side Cardiff City.

Mick McCarthy is looking to add more of a cutting edge in the final third, and Wales international Williams seemingly fits the bill.

BBC reporter Dafydd Pritchard has confirmed that the two clubs are in negotiations to try and bring the 27-year-old to the Welsh capital, and it’s thought that Williams will be available for around £200,000 as he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

Williams is a familiar figure to McCarthy, having signed him twice on loan whilst managing Ipswich, but he’s always been a player that has struggled with injuries most seasons.

Those problems seem to be behind him though, as he’s made 21 appearances for the Addicks this season in all competitions and hasn’t suffered an injury, which is promising progress.

Williams has never been a goalscorer so he won’t be likely to boost McCarthy’s fire-power, but the 25-cap international does possess a good range of passing abilities and will likely provide more chances for Kieffer Moore, the Cardiff talisman who has scored 10 league goals this campaign.

With local Charlton reporter Richard Cawley confirming that Cardiff’s interest is genuine, Addicks fans have been reacting to the potential departure of Williams – check out some of the responses below.

Can't believe he is a Mick McCarthy type player but either way he's barely good enough in L1 — BreakingBrad (@blra1973) January 31, 2021

Like him but not good enough to have a part time player on high wages. Thought he would excel at league one level but hasn't happened for him. Good luck to him though. — Mike (@mikesa1985) January 31, 2021

Will miss Jonny, however he’s not playing regularly and it must be a big wage saving. — Phil (@phil_cullum) January 31, 2021

Nice bloke and all that but this is good for us. Doesn’t offer much and taking up valuable space of the cap. — S (@CAFC_SF88) January 31, 2021

Decent enough player but not produced enough IMO. Wouldn’t mind if he left and we moved got someone else. — Spencerson (@SP3NC3R_IT) January 31, 2021

Providing we are able to replace him, I would be happy to let him go. — Monte Streek (@Montague_Streek) January 31, 2021

He has been good for us but is too lightweight at times — Si (@Dudetypedude) January 31, 2021

Best of luck to him if he goes,never quite done it for me in recent times.

Sentiment doesn't earn points I'm afraid!🤷‍♂️ — Coastman2020 (@Coastman2020) January 31, 2021

I love the boy but I think he’s a bit overrated personally — James Johnstone (@JonnersJ) January 31, 2021

Lovely guy but it’s not a massive loss — Rheas (@smit112) January 31, 2021

Nooooooo don’t go Jonny — James Webb (@webbja77) January 31, 2021

Wouldn't mind as long as we replace he hasn't done enough for us one them players always wanted to kick on defo had the ability. Just don't produce it nowhere near enough for Charlton — TMOBILE BILL (@barneyarneyy) January 31, 2021