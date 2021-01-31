Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Wouldn’t mind if he left’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as Championship interest emerges in midfielder

Charlton midfielder Jonny Williams has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Championship side Cardiff City.

Mick McCarthy is looking to add more of a cutting edge in the final third, and Wales international Williams seemingly fits the bill.

BBC reporter Dafydd Pritchard has confirmed that the two clubs are in negotiations to try and bring the 27-year-old to the Welsh capital, and it’s thought that Williams will be available for around £200,000 as he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

Williams is a familiar figure to McCarthy, having signed him twice on loan whilst managing Ipswich, but he’s always been a player that has struggled with injuries most seasons.

Those problems seem to be behind him though, as he’s made 21 appearances for the Addicks this season in all competitions and hasn’t suffered an injury, which is promising progress.

Williams has never been a goalscorer so he won’t be likely to boost McCarthy’s fire-power, but the 25-cap international does possess a good range of passing abilities and will likely provide more chances for Kieffer Moore, the Cardiff talisman who has scored 10 league goals this campaign.

With local Charlton reporter Richard Cawley confirming that Cardiff’s interest is genuine, Addicks fans have been reacting to the potential departure of Williams – check out some of the responses below.


