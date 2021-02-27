‘Wouldn’t get in my amateur side’ – Many Sunderland fans fume at player for performance in Crewe draw

Sunderland produced a miraculous comeback late on at Gresty Road to claim an unlikely point against Crewe Alexandra.

Lee Johnson’s side – and in particular Charlie Wyke and Aiden McGeady – had been on fire in recent weeks, winning their last three league outings.

But after their first half performance in Cheshire, it looked like that run was about to end as they were 2-0 down to goals from Chris Porter and Tom Lowery.

Sunderland though do not know when they’re beaten, and the comeback began on 76 minutes through Rangers loanee Jordan Jones.

And in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Chris Maguire fired in a late, late leveller to spare their blushes.

In the midst of that spirited result, one Sunderland player in particular that didn’t impress in that first half was left-wing-back Callum McFadzean.

Lee Johnson brought Southampton left-back Jake Vokins in on loan last month but McFadzean has once again got a run of games in the side – but it could be his last match for a while judging by the reaction from supporters.

The 27-year-old took the brunt of the criticism from the Black Cats fans and there’s a strong desire from them to replace him in the team – check out some of the responses from Twitter.

Can't they just send him off instead? — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) February 27, 2021

Get him off right now — Liam ツ (@SAFCLiam17) February 27, 2021

His error? Are you guys oblivious to the fact that McFadzean is NOT A FOOTBALLER….. — CharlieSiSeñor (@AlexSeaham) February 27, 2021

I’m actually better than Mcfadzean — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) February 27, 2021

WHY IS MCFADZEAN STILL. EMPLOYED — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) February 27, 2021

Release McFadzean please — Dan Bell (@dannnbell) February 27, 2021

Get Callum McFadzean released man, he wouldn’t get in my amateur side — Gaz Fisher (@GazJFisher) February 27, 2021

Stewart Donald has allowed us to go from having Bryan Oviedo at left back to Callum McFadzean. That’s so bad that it’s actually quite an achievement. #SAFC — SunderlandAFC Info 🇫🇷 (@SunderlandafcI) February 27, 2021