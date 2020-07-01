Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wouldn’t even want him in League One’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans slam player after Wigan defeat

Jack Butland produced a hugely disappointing performance as Stoke City were defeated 3-0 by Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Potters would have been looking to bounce back after losing 2-0 to relegation rivals Middlesbrough at the weekend, but they were unable to do against an ever-improving Wigan side.

Paul Cook’s side have been excellent since the season’s restart, and they recorded another impressive victory last night thanks to goals from Kieran Dowell and Kal Naismith.

Butland made two huge errors for Wigan’s first two goals, though. Kieran Dowell’s weak effort found it’s way under the goalkeeper and into the net, to send the Latics into a 1-0 lead on 40 minutes.

The goalkeeper then failed to deal with a weak cross, which he fumbled and allowed Kal Naismith to tap home on the line, before the winger fired an unstoppable effort in on 89 minutes to make it 3-0.

A night to forget for Stoke, then, with Michael O’Neill’s side now sitting only two points clear of relegation, with Huddersfield and Hull City both set to play tonight.

Butland has made a host of mistakes this season, and plenty of Stoke fans have now lost their patience with the England international.

Here’s what they had to say following last night’s performance…


