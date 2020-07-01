‘Wouldn’t even want him in League One’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans slam player after Wigan defeat

Jack Butland produced a hugely disappointing performance as Stoke City were defeated 3-0 by Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Potters would have been looking to bounce back after losing 2-0 to relegation rivals Middlesbrough at the weekend, but they were unable to do against an ever-improving Wigan side.

Paul Cook’s side have been excellent since the season’s restart, and they recorded another impressive victory last night thanks to goals from Kieran Dowell and Kal Naismith.

Butland made two huge errors for Wigan’s first two goals, though. Kieran Dowell’s weak effort found it’s way under the goalkeeper and into the net, to send the Latics into a 1-0 lead on 40 minutes.

The goalkeeper then failed to deal with a weak cross, which he fumbled and allowed Kal Naismith to tap home on the line, before the winger fired an unstoppable effort in on 89 minutes to make it 3-0.

A night to forget for Stoke, then, with Michael O’Neill’s side now sitting only two points clear of relegation, with Huddersfield and Hull City both set to play tonight.

Butland has made a host of mistakes this season, and plenty of Stoke fans have now lost their patience with the England international.

Here’s what they had to say following last night’s performance…

I'm afraid that should be the end of the road for Jack Butland at #scfc Seems a genuinely good bloke & his conduct post Gordon Banks death was exemplary however you simply can't have a GK who costs you time & time again. The bench & then a move away best for both parties. #scfc — poc (@peteoconn) June 30, 2020

Unfortunately, we can’t justify playing him for because of how good he used to be. He’s just had too many shockers the last 3 years — Richard Harvey (@LintonStokie) June 30, 2020

Hes been absolutely dreadful. I fear he might not come back from this. — peter sutton (@greenhoff) July 1, 2020

Is jack Butland even worth any more than £5m now after stoke wanted 25 for him in the summer 🤦‍♂️ — Tøm (@TomJ___) July 1, 2020

Michael can you tell jack butland just to do one now for good. That useless butter fingers is not a keeper, he’s absolutely pants — scfc (@chris61008154) July 1, 2020

Jack Butland. Teams are now literally just whacking it in his general direction and leaving it up to him how he embarrasses himself. #WIGSTO — Andy Evans. Navy Danes. (@45x13_585) July 1, 2020

If @JackButland_One was a racehorse he’d be put down already, in the space of 5 years he’s gone from the best keeper in the Prem to worst in the championship, and that’s just him, not enough time in the world to talk about the rest of the spineless fools — Ashton James (@Ash_james4) June 30, 2020

What on earth has happened to Jack Butland — kyle (@kyl3morrisey) June 30, 2020

Surely people are now starting to see that Jones wasnt fully at fault for what happened at Stoke when he was in charge. So many of the problems bogging the squad then are happening now under O'Neill. Missed chances, big mistakes in defence – Butland's demise#SCFC #StokeCity — Mikey S (@MikeyS29706622) July 1, 2020

I hope I never see Butland wearing a Stoke shirt again. Mans done out here. Wouldn’t even want him in League One. #SCFC — Rob Davenport 🅙 (@robertd4venport) June 30, 2020