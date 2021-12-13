‘Wouldn’t be worth it’ – Newcastle United weigh up move for EFL player Eddie Howe knows well: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United have set their sights on veteran Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, as per a report from The Sun.

The 30-year-old has been confined to just 246 minutes of Championship action this term, with that game time coming in the last three games.

Cook has been an integral member of the Bournemouth squad in recent years, helping the Cherries to promotion, and helping them ensure Premier League football for several years.

Quiz: What club did AFC Bournemouth sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Dominic Solanke? Chelsea Liverpool Manchester City Tottenham

Newcastle, who are now managed by former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, currently sit in 19th place in the top tier of English football, three points from escaping the relegation places.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Ned Holmes

I can’t see the sense in this signing if I’m honest.

Steve Cook has been a fantastic servant for Bournemouth and he’s a more than capable defender at Championship level but is he the sort of player that Newcastle United should be looking to sign as they battle for Premier League survival? I don’t think so.

Obviously, the Eddie Howe link is there but there are many, many more defenders that would be a better fit for the North East club in January than Cook.

I’m not sure he’s good enough to improve the Newcastle defence and at 30, he’s not exactly a long term option.

It’s understandable that the Magpies might look at cheaper options if they’re priced out of deals for James Tarkowski and Ben Mee but even so, I find it hard to believe that Cook is the right man to bring in.

Jordan Rushworth

This is not a signing that Newcastle United should be attempting to make in January for me. Steve Cook might be a player that Eddie Howe has a lot of respect for and he knows all about him from their time working together in the Premeir League at Bournemouth, but he is not the right calibre of player that the Magpies should be targeting with their new-found wealth.

Cook was regularly part of Howe’s defence at Bournemouth that shipped goals in the Premeir League and the defender is not going to be able to come in and address Newcastle’s porous backline in January. As a result, it would be a mistake for them to use their resources to bring him in from the Cherries and instead they should be looking elsewhere.

The 30-year-old would add more leadership qualities to Newcastle’s squad, but at the moment they are crying out for a better calbire of player. Cook for me just seems to be no better than what they already have and therefore it would not be worth the outlay despite Howe’s connection with him.

Ben Wignall

This would be a strange one for me.

Newcastle are struggling in the Premier League right now and they already have enough experienced centre-backs at the club who have been in battles at the wrong end of the table for a number of years.

That is what Cook has been involved in as well in the Premier League with Bournemouth and whilst he’s been a model of consistency for the Cherries, you’d have to doubt he could be a catalyst in Newcastle’s survival bid at the age of 30.

The Magpies have been linked to much bigger and better names than Cook such as James Tarkowski and he would be a better potential signing – or even a younger defender from the Championship with a lot more upside than Cook like a Joe Worrall or a Rob Dickie.

Eddie Howe obviously knows and trusts Cook from his days on the south coast but a reunion in the north east just wouldn’t be worth it in my eyes – Newcastle can sign much better players