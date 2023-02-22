“Wouldn’t be too surprised if he did start” – Ipswich Town fan pundit discusses looming Kieran McKenna selection dilemma ahead of MK Dons clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As is the case with any manager with a talented squad, Kieran McKenna has faced plenty of team and selection dilemmas at Ipswich Town so far this season.

With players not in the XI constantly pushing for a place in the side from the off, McKenna, like other EFL managers, has to get the balance right and keep everybody onside.

After all, only 11 players can start each match, and Ipswich Town have a squad of 20 plus players this campaign down in League One.

One player potentially pushing for a start at present is Kayden Jackson.

Naturally a centre-forward, the 29-year-old has recently been used out on the right-wing, and after a decent cameo last time out, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry whether or not, as a result, McKenna should consider Jackson for a start against MK Dons this weekend.

“With regards to Kayden Jackson, he has proved to many at Ipswich just how much of an asset he can be.” Henry explained to FLW.

“He was kind of shunned when we saw him play up front on his own – I really don’t think that’s his position – but now McKenna’s got him playing in this right-wing role. He’s basically a replacement for Burns.

“Starting him against MK Dons, it’s a difficult one because they’re likely to sit back, but there could be spaces in behind.

“It’s a difficult one because I don’t think Burns is doing loads to keep his position so there’s no time like the present for Jackson just to have a go starting that right-wing position.

“I wouldn’t be against it and I wouldn’t be too surprised if he did start. I think it’s gotta be him or Burns.

“Edwards out wide right is another option we do have, but he’s more of a trickier player – he’s not a guy who wants to get in behind the full-back’s and stretch the opposition.

“He wants to get the ball to feet and take them on

“So I think if there is to be a change at right-wing due to Burns’ inconsistent form, it will be Jackson, and I think against MK Dons this weekend could be a good option.”

The Verdict

This is obviously a tough call for Kieran McKenna to make.

However, despite that promising cameo, I would leave Jackson on the bench this weekend.

Whilst Burns may have been inconsistent of late, he is still a better option than Jackson in my opinion.

In that sense, for now, Ipswich should stick with Burns and try and play him into some consistent form, rather than making any change.