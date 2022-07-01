“Wouldn’t be the worst thing” – QPR fan pundit reacts as Nahki Wells transfer news emerges

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are interested in bringing Nahki Wells back to Loftus Road this summer with the livewire forward currently out of favour at Bristol City.

The Bermuda international has been amongst the deadliest strikers in the division at times over the last few years, and Rangers need to bolster their attacking contingent ahead of the new season.

Wells is capable of playing in a front three, two or leading the line on his own and could offer an interesting alternative to Lyndon Dykes for Michael Beale to mull over.

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir would be delighted to see Wells return despite falling away in recent years.

Speaking to Football League World, Moir said: “After hearing the news that Nahki Wells could be returning to the club for what would be the third time, after two previous loan spells, I don’t think this could be the worst decision the club could make, especially after the departures of Charlie Austin and Andre Gray from last season.

“Nahki Wells is really well-regarded within our fan base, especially after his second loan spell with us which unfortunately got cut short in the January window, as he went back to Burnley and got sold on to Bristol City.

“He was on the verge of probably ending up with 20 goals or potentially more that season, so we know exactly what Nahki is capable of.

“He’s 32 now, in this division age doesn’t really mean a thing, obviously he didn’t have the best of seasons with Bristol City last year under Nigel Pearson, but us QPR fans know what he can do, and I think given the right service and the ability to score goals, I think he’d still be quite a potent player at this level, despite him being 32.

“Another thing with us at the moment, our current squad lacks a lot of experience, especially with a few of the players that’ve been released.

“Getting Nahki back would supplement that really well, the only experienced players now are Stefan Johansen and Albert Adomah, so bringing in another player over 30 wouldn’t be the worst thing, especially for what is a very young squad at the moment.”