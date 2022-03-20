“Wouldn’t be the most exciting appointment” – Stoke hierarchy considering Championship manager as potential Michael O’Neill replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is one of a number of individuals on the Stoke City hierarchy’s shortlist to potentially replace Michael O’Neill at the Bet365 Stadium, according to The Sun.

O’Neill may be replaced due to the Potters’ poor recent run of form which has seen them win just one of their last nine games – and that was Saturday afternoon’s 2-0 success over Millwall.

Daniel Farke and Wayne Rooney are two other names that the powers-that-be at the club are looking at, but Mowbray is also high on the list.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Stoke City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Played for Bayern Munich and PSG, forward, 32-years old Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Jese Marko Arnautovic Xherdan Shaqiri

Would the current Rovers boss and ex-Celtic and West Brom man be a good fit at the Staffordshire outfit though? Let’s take a look and see what the FLW writers think…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent appointment.

There’s no denying that some fans may be underwhelmed if Mowbray arrived, as he wouldn’t be the most exciting appointment.

However, he has shown with Blackburn this season that he is a top manager at this level, building a young side that tries to play attacking football on a budget.

That’s particularly important for Stoke moving forward as the next boss knows they aren’t going to have lots of money to spend, so it’s crucial they bring in a coach that will give youth a chance and focus on improving players.

As well as that, he is a manager who has proven himself at this level over the years, so it’s a relatively safe appointment in that sense.

So, if O’Neill does depart in the summer then Mowbray would be a smart alternative as he has qualities that Stoke need, although there are some bolder appointments they could make.

Josh Cole

If Stoke are indeed looking into the possibility of replacing O’Neill, Mowbray could prove to be the perfect replacement for the Northern Irishman.

Blessed with a wealth of managerial experience, the Blackburn boss has exceeded expectations at Ewood Park this season by transforming his side into play-off contenders.

With his contract set to expire following the end of the current campaign, Mowbray may feel as if he’s up for a new challenge and thus moving to Stoke could prove to be an attractive proposition.

By providing the 58-year-old with a healthy budget, there is no reason why the Potters cannot go on to thrive under his guidance as he does have a good track record of improving players.

George Dagless

It’s a safe pair of hands, that’s probably the best way to describe it.

Mowbray has done a good job at Blackburn overall and will still feel as though he can finish the job in terms of promotion this season for the club.

However, if Rovers do miss out again you do wonder whether it would be time for a new start for all involved, and Mowbray moving to Stoke would represent that.

I think Stoke fans would find it a decent appointment but probably nothing more, and they’d wait and see just what Mowbray can bring before making too firm a judgement either way.