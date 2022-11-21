“Wouldn’t be surprised to see him go” – Bristol City fan pundit talks Antoine Semenyo amid Rangers and Crystal Palace links

Bristol City’s resolve will be tested as they face a fight to keep hold of their best players at the club.

The club has developed several players to great success in the past with the likes of Joe Bryan and Bobby Reid coming through in the past, whilst Alex Scott, Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo are all currently thriving in the first team at Ashton Gate.

With the club recently announcing significant losses once again, it will mean some of their best players will no doubt have the vultures surrounding them.

Semenyo will be one of those players who has no doubt caught the eye of other sides and has been linked with several clubs already, including Rangers and Crystal Palace.

The attacker has been a key figure for the Robins, as he scored eight and assisted 12 in 31 appearances last season. It’s not been the start to the season he would have hoped for this time around, but did start late as a result of a shin injury in the summer.

The 22-year-old is heading off to the 2022 World Cup with Ghana and will then return to the Championship club just ahead of the start of the winter transfer window.

Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Bs3 in recent windows and should he have a positive World Cup, it will be difficult to see that stopping any time soon.

And, speaking to FLW, Bristol City fan pundit Jack explained why he might be surprised to see Semenyo still at the club come the end of the season.

“If Semenyo impresses in a Ghana shirt at the World Cup, i’d be surprised to see him at the club next season, or even before the end January.

“Crystal Palace were linked with him in the summer, so if £15m/20m come in for him, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go at all.”

The Verdict

Semenyo will be high on the shopping lists for several clubs even before the World Cup comes into consideration.

He’s a player who’s proven he can score and create goals which is a hard commodity to come by. Him having a good World Cup will only benefit Bristol City even more.

They’ve shown they can cope without him this season and with the emergence of Tommy Conway, it should soften the blow for Robins supporters.