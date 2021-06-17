‘Wouldn’t be gutted’, ‘Get him gone’ – These Swansea City fans respond to player’s potential departure

Swansea City could be set to lose a player in the coming weeks, but it’s not one of the stars of last season such as Matt Grimes or Jamal Lowe.

Instead it’s Yan Dhanda who is attracting transfer interest, with Anderlecht approaching the Welsh club for the 22-year-old midfielder, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

A former Liverpool academy midfielder, Dhanda switched to the Swans in 2018 but has never been a regular under either Graham Potter and Steve Cooper.

Whilst Dhanda may have made the most league outings of his career last season with 27 in the Championship, just 14 of those were starts and he scored just once – for an attacking midfielder it’s not the best of returns.

There was apparent interest in January from across Europe, with the likes of RB Leipzig and Marseille looking at Dhanda as well as Leeds United on these shores according to the Daily Mail, which was a surprise considering he hadn’t stood out in Cooper’s side in the first half of the season.

Swansea City quiz: One question about every player in the Swans’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 6 How old is Ryan Bennett? 29 30 31 32

And it’s safe to say that the latest interest from Belgium has come as a shock to Swansea supporters – take a look at the reaction below.

Don't know the details about this but if we could get a decent fee then I'd sell. Clearly talented but has never done enough to stay in the side on a regular basis and could add to our transfer budget. I wouldn't be gutted. https://t.co/WRGHuoT52m — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfctheo) June 17, 2021

Any decent offer and sell him https://t.co/SgT21LgiHA — YanksOut (@ill_shank_urDad) June 17, 2021

more than 500k and take it imo https://t.co/K5spiX8iCQ — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jackwilliams14_) June 17, 2021

Let’s face it, he’s not been good enough. The odd good game. But not strong enough for the championship. https://t.co/kNDgsXqo36 — Daniel James (@DanielJJames2) June 17, 2021

Oh my lord we are blessed. Christmas has come early https://t.co/51HTIeggWu — Dan (@danieldaviesj7) June 17, 2021

Wouldn’t mind this at all tbh. He hasn’t been good enough whatsoever- his final third decision making is ass. So inconsistent. And it would help us make funds available for better players e.g Thomas Henry 🦢 https://t.co/soORm4dpGB — Rowan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@rowan_scfc) June 17, 2021

A few mil will be nice. Get him gone 👍 https://t.co/Rq2Y94Jc2j — . (@swans95) June 17, 2021

If the deal is right I’m happy to sell. Don’t think he’s at the level we need to get back up #swans 🦢 https://t.co/c5nhOcEpkZ — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) June 17, 2021