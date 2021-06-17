Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wouldn’t be gutted’, ‘Get him gone’ – These Swansea City fans respond to player’s potential departure

5 mins ago

Swansea City could be set to lose a player in the coming weeks, but it’s not one of the stars of last season such as Matt Grimes or Jamal Lowe.

Instead it’s Yan Dhanda who is attracting transfer interest, with Anderlecht approaching the Welsh club for the 22-year-old midfielder, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

A former Liverpool academy midfielder, Dhanda switched to the Swans in 2018 but has never been a regular under either Graham Potter and Steve Cooper.

Whilst Dhanda may have made the most league outings of his career last season with 27 in the Championship, just 14 of those were starts and he scored just once – for an attacking midfielder it’s not the best of returns.

There was apparent interest in January from across Europe, with the likes of RB Leipzig and Marseille looking at Dhanda as well as Leeds United on these shores according to the Daily Mail, which was a surprise considering he hadn’t stood out in Cooper’s side in the first half of the season.

And it’s safe to say that the latest interest from Belgium has come as a shock to Swansea supporters – take a look at the reaction below.


