This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League runners-up Arsenal are considering a move for Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne, according to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg, via Sports Witness.

As well as Arsenal, there is also said to be teams in Spain and Italy who are keen on signing the defender this summer.

It is believed that following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship, Castagne is keen on leaving the King Power Stadium this summer.

The full-back was an expensive purchase for the Foxes, so if he were to depart the club it is expected they would look for a fee in the region of £12.8 million and £17.1 million.

The Gunners may be keen on strengthening their full-back area, as defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a possible move away.

Should Leicester City sell Timothy Castagne this summer?

As this news emerges, we asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts and asked should Leicester think about selling Castagne this summer.

James Reeves

Castagne would be a good signing for Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has proven himself to be a capable performer in the Premier League in recent years, displaying his defensive and offensive qualities.

There may be some question marks whether Castagne has the quality required to make the move to the Emirates Stadium, particularly given Leicester's defensive issues this season.

Castagne is unlikely to be the Gunners' first choice right-back ahead of Ben White, but he would represent an excellent back-up option.

The Foxes will be reluctant to allow the Belgian international to depart, but it would be tough to deny him the opportunity to play Champions League football with Mikel Arteta's side, and it would at least bring in further funds for their much needed rebuild this summer

Justin Peach

Leicester seem well stocked in the full-back area, so losing Castagne might not be a huge issue for the Foxes.

With James Justin and Ricardo Pereira due to come back from injury, they have plenty of quality as options going into next season, so retaining Castagne wouldn't make sense, especially with costs needing to be reduced.

Obviously, while both Periera and Justin are returning from injury Leicester will need a full-back option, but that should be an easy fix considering their resources and pull. Also, Marc Albrighton could be an option considering his experience playing there in previous seasons and his versatility.

For Arsenal, they get an experienced full-back who can play on the right or left, adding depth to areas as well as an attacking edge. Something they do not possess with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Brett Worthington

This could be a departure that doesn’t have a big effect on Leicester moving forward.

Castagne has proven to be a good buy for Leicester, but for large parts of the 2022/23 season, the full-back saw himself in and out of the team.

It is clear there will be a few Leicester players who want to leave the club this summer because of their relegation, and Castagne seems to be one of them.

The Foxes have some injury worries in the full-back area, but once those players return to fitness, Castagne’s departure wouldn’t be a worry.

Leicester need to start fresh this summer, and if the defender doesn’t want to be at the club, then they are best off selling him for the fee they think he is worth and replacing him with whoever the new manager wants.