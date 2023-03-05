“Wouldn’t be a surprise” – Are Watford set to act again with Slaven Bilic? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After another drab performance against Preston North End at Vicarage Road yesterday afternoon, things are looking rather bleak at Watford.

Yesterday’s 0-0 earned the Hornets a point to put on the board, but could not prevent them dropping to ninth in the Championship standings and four points adrift of the play-off places.

Indeed, following yesterday’s result, the club have just one win in their last eight league matches, and just four wins in 15 since the World Cup break ended in December.

With their form, position and ambitions in mind, we asked our FLW writers whether or not head coach Slaven Bilic is now under pressure to hold on to his position.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s still quite fresh, but after yesterday’s performance and the club’s recent form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Watford make a change.

Yes, in Bilic’s defence, the club endured a massive injury crisis over the winter, but, even with players returning in recent weeks, and now everybody pretty much fit, there is no sign of things improving.

Bilic looks bereft of ideas at times, supporters have been critical of his substitutions and tactical selections, and there is no clear playing identity or style on the pitch.

Ultimately, at present, it seems unlikely that the club will even reach the play-offs with Bilic in charge, never mind win them.

Having said that, I’d be amazed if the ownership didn’t make a change and twist rather than stick, hoping to benefit from a new manager bounce and earn a spot inside the top six.

The season isn’t over for Watford yet, but at present, it is certainly in danger of petering out.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though pressure is going to be growing on Bilic given Watford’s recent form.

Obviously, the rate at which the Hornets go through managers is no secret, so anyone with that sort of record at Vicarage Road would likely find themselves facing a fair deal of scrutiny.

However, that may be even more the case for Bilic, given his promotion winning experience and reputation, means there will have been a great deal expected of him in particular, especially when you consider the calibre of squad he has available to him.

You feel therefore, that results are not matching what will have been targeted by anyone at Watford, meaning it would be no huge surprise if there is a need for Bilic to pick up some wins soon, if he is to retain his job.

Adam Jones

History would suggest that Bilic is now in a bit of danger of being dismissed.

And considering how well predecessor Rob Edwards is doing at Luton, that will put further pressure on him to do well.

Performances haven’t been great in recent times and with the squad he has, you feel he should be getting more out of them.

At the same time, the board have created this mess by continuing to change managers regularly, so Bilic probably shouldn’t be under too much pressure considering he may need to do quite a bit to turn things around.

But you can’t help but feel his future could be in doubt if things fail to improve before the international break.