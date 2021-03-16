Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wouldn’t be a step in the right direction’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as latest managerial contender emerges

Published

1 hour ago

on

A number of Portsmouth fans have been reacting to the latest reports that they have made contact with former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley over the vacant job at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth are attempting to find a successor to Kenny Jackett on a short-term basis until the end of the campaign.

That is something that could already be a stumbling block for them with regards to their reported interest in former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel. The German is thought to be wanting the role offered to him on a longer-term basis.

There have also been reports that Pompey have made contact with former midfielder Matt Taylor over the potential of taking the job.

While Cowley is now the latest name to be thrown into the mix, with the ex-Lincoln City boss being approached by Portsmouth to take the job on a short contract until the end of the current campaign. Although the length of the contract is a concern for him.

The report adds that Portsmouth are facing competition from Charlton Athletic for Cowley, with them also interested in him after Lee Bowyer resigned from his job yesterday.

Many Portsmouth fans were believing that Cowley’s style would be too similar to Jackett’s and that the club need to move in another direction.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


