‘Wouldn’t be a step in the right direction’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as latest managerial contender emerges

A number of Portsmouth fans have been reacting to the latest reports that they have made contact with former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley over the vacant job at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth are attempting to find a successor to Kenny Jackett on a short-term basis until the end of the campaign.

That is something that could already be a stumbling block for them with regards to their reported interest in former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel. The German is thought to be wanting the role offered to him on a longer-term basis.

There have also been reports that Pompey have made contact with former midfielder Matt Taylor over the potential of taking the job.

While Cowley is now the latest name to be thrown into the mix, with the ex-Lincoln City boss being approached by Portsmouth to take the job on a short contract until the end of the current campaign. Although the length of the contract is a concern for him.

The report adds that Portsmouth are facing competition from Charlton Athletic for Cowley, with them also interested in him after Lee Bowyer resigned from his job yesterday.

Many Portsmouth fans were believing that Cowley’s style would be too similar to Jackett’s and that the club need to move in another direction.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

I would take them, at the end of the day they can only work with what they have got, can only play to the strengths of what we have. Get close in the team and Marquis in the penalty box. We seem to think the players have turnt into Man City over night. — Steven Wrixon (@Steve_Wrixon) March 16, 2021

Stendal is the better choice, hope this is just brinksmanship. — Neils_Life (@neils_life) March 16, 2021

A side ways step 👎 — Therehastobeabetterway! (@PeteG_PompeyFan) March 16, 2021

Let Charlton have the Cowleys. — John Tucker (@Pompeytucks) March 16, 2021

Really hope this isn’t true, good manager don’t get me wrong but the big reason we all wanted Jackett out was because of the style of football. This wouldn’t be a step in the right direction imo #Pompey https://t.co/VN5TtF6LNd — Luke Hookings (@lukehookings) March 16, 2021

Please no. Anyone but Harris or Cowley. https://t.co/JRakNhQFMB — RV MARX 🇩🇪 (@HarvMarksy) March 16, 2021