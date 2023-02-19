“Wouldn’t be a huge miss” – Should Norwich City offer experienced head a fresh deal? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sam Byram will see his current Norwich City contract expire in the summer as it remains to be seen what the immediate future has in store for the experienced defender.

The 29-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is yet to feature under recently-appointed Canaries boss David Wagner.

When he has been fit and available, Byram had covered in the left-back position quite often, playing in a deputy role to Max Aarons in his favoured right-back position.

The defender arrived at Carrow Road on a four-year deal in 2019 and is subsequently entering the final months of his current deal in Norfolk.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the 29-year-old and whether or not he should be offered a new deal at Norwich…

Billy Mulley

Byram has proven to be a dependable enough figure when called upon over the years at Carrow Road, whilst he has also been a versatile option.

He also provides experience, intelligence and leadership qualities, although he has been restricted to just 50 appearances since his 2019 arrival, playing more of a deputy role for the majority of his Norwich career thus far.

That has ultimately been down to the fact that Max Aarons has enjoyed an excellent rise with the Canaries but it will be no surprise if he emerges on the radars of top-tier clubs once more when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

If the Canaries expect to part company with Aarons this summer, then they may look to keep hold of the defender.

Currently recovering from a hamstring injury, how he progresses over the next couple of months could play a big part in how the rest of his Norwich career plays out.

Josh Cole

When you consider just how susceptible Byram is to injuries, Norwich must avoid taking a risk by offering him fresh terms.

Whereas the defender certainly knows what it takes to compete at this level due to the fact that he has made 147 Championship appearances during his career, he has struggled to maintain his fitness in recent years.

In the current term, Byram has missed 20 games as a result of an ongoing issue with his hamstring and is not scheduled to make his return to action until March.

By cutting ties with the full-back in the summer, Norwich will free up a significant chunk of their wage bill which they could use to draft in another defender who has a better track-record when it comes to injuries.

Adam Jones

With Max Aarons being linked with a Premier League return, keeping Sam Byram for now may make sense if he’s willing to earn a modest wage.

However, he is probably one player that the Canaries should look to move on in the summer to allow David Wagner to put his stamp on the squad.

His ability to play on both sides is useful and has come in handy this season – but the 29-year-old hasn’t played regularly for the Canaries since his move and that’s why he wouldn’t be a huge miss.

With this, they should let him go for free, with the player not likely to be the subject of attractive bids in the summer if he signs a new deal at Carrow Road.