‘Wouldn’t accept anything less than £10 million’ – Many Ipswich Town fans name their price for star man

At the age of 21, Flynn Downes has already developed into something of a key player for the Tractor Boys this term, with the youth academy graduate having thrived this term under Paul Lambert’s guidance.

After spending a short period out on loan at Luton Town in 2018, Downes returned to Portman Road as a completely improved all round player with a new found confidence that has seen him rise to prominence in East Anglia this term.

Since making his debut for the first team back in the 2017/2018 season, the midfielder has now racked up over 70 appearances for his boyhood club, with his range of passing and workman like style of play having earned him widespread praise from the club’s supporters over the past few years.

Reportedly of interest to Premier League side West Ham United among other clubs, many at Portman Road will be hoping they can hold onto their prized asset, with the player having a contract until 2022 with the club.

Given the apparent interest in Downes, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Ipswich Fans Facebook Forum for their opinion on how much they would value the midfielder in the current transfer market, yielding a flurry of responses from the Portman Road faithful.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the club’s supporters via social media earlier today.

Harry Mose: If we want to keep him it would have to be £1.5 million.

Steven Gibbs: Only worth what someone is willing to pay.

Phil Gardiner: He’s young, English and has a lot of ability, he has to be worth at least £5 million. I wouldn’t accept anything less than £10 million but we’ll end getting £900,000.

Martin Ellis: I would value him at around £1.3 million.

Anthony Palmer: Realistically £2-3 million but with significant appearance and sell-on clauses.

Joshua Rush: I’m sorry but I wouldn’t accept anything less then £8 million for Downes – unrealistic maybe but we need to get promotion some how and money is very, very tight but we all know Evans would keep that for himself.

Colin Debourg: We won’t end up getting £900,000, Evans will, so you know where that money will go.