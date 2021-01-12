‘Would work out perfectly’ – Arsenal urged to take unique approach in pursuit of £40m-rated EFL player

Sending Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson to Norwich City as part of a player-plus-cash deal for £40 million-rated Emi Buendia “would work out perfectly” for Arsenal, according to former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell.

Despite significant Premier League interest, Norwich held onto Buendia following their relegation from the top flight in the summer and he has been integral to their promotion push in the current campaign – scoring seven times and adding seven assists.

Recent reports have indicated that Arsenal are considering a player-plus-cash deal to land the 24-year-old, understood to be valued at £40 million-plus, this month, with Willock and Nelson among the players that the Emirates outfit are willing to offer the Canaries.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell suggested the deal could be a very smart bit of business from the north London club’s perspective.

He said: “I think that is a move that could work for everyone.

“The Arsenal youngsters need to play regular football. Norwich play good football so it would be good for either Willock or Nelson to go there and learn and Arsenal get Buendia as part of the package.

“He is one of the players that we need. It would work out perfectly. Norwich would be getting a quality replacement for Buendia in the meantime, so I do not see it being a problem if the club table the money for Buendia.”

Buendia has proven his qualities at Premier League level already, having scored once and added seven assists for the Canaries last season.

From a Norwich perspective, as Nelson is a winger he would seem to be the more natural replacement for the 24-year-old but with 77 senior appearances under his belt already, Willock is the more experienced of the two.

Did Norwich City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Norwich City sign Leroy Fer for more or less than £1million? More Less

The Verdict

Getting either Willock or Nelson as part of a deal for Buendia could prove a smart bit of business from the Canaries but you feel they will still be expecting the Gunners to part with a significant fee to land him this month.

With the 24-year-old’s deal running until 2024 and Norwich flying at the top of the Championship, the Norfolk club are in a very strong negotiating position.

It’s hard to see Arsenal signing him this month unless they’re willing to part with a big fee or to take this sort of unique approach to a deal.