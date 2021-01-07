‘Would walk straight into the starting XI’ – Stoke City targeting Chelsea winger: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are interested in signing Chelsea winger Lucas Piazon during the January transfer window, a report from TuttoMercatoWeb has claimed.

Piazon has been on loan in Portugal with Rio Ave since the start of last season, but now looks set to make his move to a new destination this month.

According to this latest update , Stoke, along with their Championship rivals Norwich, and Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, are all interested in a move to secure the services of the 26-year-old.

So would Piazon be a good signing for Stoke? And would he feature regularly for Michael O’Neill’s side if he moved to the Bet365 Stadium?

Here, we take a look at what some of our Football League World writers had to say when we put those questions to them.

Ned Holmes

The Potters top priority this month will surely be finding someone to fill the void left by the injured Tyrese Campbell and Piazon could be that. He’s bounced around on loan but if Michael O’Neill puts a lot of faith in him, that confidence may help him to settle quickly. The Chelsea man clearly has talent as his performances out on loan in England and across Europe has shown, so plugging him into the Stoke side could have positive consequences. If they land him, he could be the perfect replacement for Campbell, so it’s likely he would walk straight into the starting XI.

Alfie Burns

I’m never quite sure with Piazon. The 26-year-old has so much potential and he should be a player that really thrives in the Championship. However, he hasn’t before on loan. Stoke are desperate for a wide player this winter, it seems, but I’m just not completely sold that Piazon will be a player that gives them what they want. His stats with Reading and Fulham hardly blew you away, whilst he’s done little abroad or at Chelsea since then. I just think that O’Neill will have other targets that fit better. Jake Sanders This is a strange one. Piazon burst onto the scene as a teenager at Stamford Bridge eight years ago and looked set for a promising career, but it simply hasn’t worked out like that. But whilst it feels like the midfielder has been around forever, seven loan spells later, he’s still only 26 and has plenty to offer. The best of his recent loan spells both came in the Championship at Reading and Fulham, and whilst Stoke are having an impressive season, they’re short of goals, and with Tyrese Campbell out injured, I believe that the addition of Piazon would be a good one if Michael O’Neill can make it happen.