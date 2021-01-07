Sky Bet Championship
‘Would walk straight into the starting XI’ – Stoke City targeting Chelsea winger: The Verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
I’m never quite sure with Piazon.
The 26-year-old has so much potential and he should be a player that really thrives in the Championship. However, he hasn’t before on loan.
Stoke are desperate for a wide player this winter, it seems, but I’m just not completely sold that Piazon will be a player that gives them what they want.
His stats with Reading and Fulham hardly blew you away, whilst he’s done little abroad or at Chelsea since then.
I just think that O’Neill will have other targets that fit better.
Jake Sanders
This is a strange one.
Piazon burst onto the scene as a teenager at Stamford Bridge eight years ago and looked set for a promising career, but it simply hasn’t worked out like that.
But whilst it feels like the midfielder has been around forever, seven loan spells later, he’s still only 26 and has plenty to offer.
The best of his recent loan spells both came in the Championship at Reading and Fulham, and whilst Stoke are having an impressive season, they’re short of goals, and with Tyrese Campbell out injured, I believe that the addition of Piazon would be a good one if Michael O’Neill can make it happen.