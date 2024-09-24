This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland continue to harvest some of the best young talent in the country at this moment in time, with the Black Cats having their fair share of stars of the future in their ranks.

With the likes of Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham running the show at the Stadium of Light, there are plenty of opportunities for youngsters to get game time for the Mackems, as they continue to thrive near the top of the Championship.

Another name for the future seems to be Tommy Watson, with the 18-year-old the latest to emerge through the academy in the north-east, having already made his professional debut in April 2023.

At this point in his career, a loan move away from the club could benefit him, rather than waiting in line for a starting spot on Wearside, and we spoke to Football League World’s Sunderland fan pundit Eddy Bamber to get his view on the future of the latest teenage star to emerge.

While Watson is yet to feature for the first-team in the 24/25 campaign, he has been a regular for Sunderland’s youth side, having scored three times in four matches so far this season, as well as notching two more assists.

With the forward continuing to gain plenty of plaudits in the youth setup, there will be plenty of expectation on his shoulders, with Rigg proving how to make the step up to the first-team of late.

Related "Hope he doesn't rock the apple cart" - Sunderland AFC warned over potential Aaron Connolly risk FLW has been speaking with our Sunderland fan pundit, to hear their thoughts on the Black Cats' widely reported free agent signing of Connolly.

But with free agent Aaron Connolly reportedly set to be added to the ranks at the Stadium of Light, the pathway for the striker might not be all that straight forward at this moment in time, although Bamber believes there are pros and cons to either decision regarding his short-term future at the club.

The Sunderland fan said: “I would consider loaning Tommy Watson out if the right offer was there, however he has got quite a lot of opportunity in the youth setup at the moment.

“They have the Premier League 2, they have also got the European competition that they are currently competing in, due to doing so well in PL2 last year.

Tommy Watson PL2 record 24/25 (FBRef - as of 24/9/24) Appearances 4 Starts 4 Goals 3 Assists 2 Goal contribution/90 1.25

“They have now got the National League Cup with the Vanarama teams which will provide him with a few games, and the opportunity to go and win a trophy of some sort.

“It depends really, because there is a lot of game time he can have with Sunderland’s under-21 side, but it would probably be worth his while getting a League Two loan and seeing how well he does there.

“I think he would do really well on loan in League Two.”

Sunderland continue to lead Championship for trust in youth

Over the past couple of years, Sunderland have developed a transfer strategy which has seen them gather a number of top young stars from across the continent, with results starting to come on the pitch as they develop at the Stadium of Light.

Once again, the Black Cats lead the way in terms of squad age in the Championship for the 24/25 campaign, with the players averaging out at 22.9 years per person.

That number sits a whole year younger than second-youngest Stoke City (23.9), with Le Bris [pictured] fielding a side with an average age of 22.7 in their 1-0 victory over Burnley last month; the youngest in the Championship this season so far.

Whether Watson is the next star off the conveyor belt remains to be seen, although he is in the right place if he is to be given the chance to shine at this point in his career.