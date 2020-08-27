‘Would undoubtedly be a very positive addition’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing move for PL winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on loan according to a report from Football Insider.

It is also believed that Sheffield Wednesday, Rangers and Stoke City are also interested in reaching an agreement over a season-long loan deal for the winger.

Murphy spent last year’s campaign on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, as they finished 16th in the Championship table under the management of Garry Monk.

He made 44 appearances in total for the Owls, and chipped in with nine goals and six assists in all competitions.

A move to Nottingham Forest could tempt Murphy though, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side looking to be in the hunt to win promotion into the Premier League next season.

But would Murphy be a good addition to the Nottingham Forest squad ahead of the new league campaign?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I think this would be a good deal, yes.

Murphy was excellent for Sheffield Wednesday last season, scoring nine goals and registering a handful of assists in a struggling side.

By the end of the campaign he was in an unfamiliar wing-back role, but it looked like the Newcastle loanee had his mojo back, which will be important heading into this campaign.

He’d be good for Forest, either as an option on the wing, or as an attack-minded full-back.

He’s not quite as adaptable as someone like Matty Cash, but he could still get through plenty of work down the right.

George Dagless:

Potentially.

He did a decent job at Sheffield Wednesday on loan last season and I think with him you’re guaranteeing yourself a good player at Championship level still with room to grow.

I think many would like to see Forest be a bit more attacking in their play next season as there were plenty of games last year where they dropped points that they should have had wrapped up well before the final whistle.

Some extra cutting edge isn’t a bad thing at all, then, and I think Murphy would help provide that.

George Harbey:

This would undoubtedly be a very positive addition for Nottingham Forest.

Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi were two very important players for the Reds last season and they both performed really well, but every good side needs quality in depth, and Murphy would provide that.

Alex Mighten is also an option for the Reds, but whilst he may be a talent, he’s still young and inexperienced.

Murphy scored nine goals and registered six assists on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season which shows just how dangerous a player he can be in the Championship, and he’d add pace and proven quality down that left-hand side.

A loan move away from Newcastle seems to be likely this summer, and if Sabri Lamouchi can tempt Murphy to join and deliver the club’s vision to him, then there should be no difficulties in luring the winger to the City Ground.