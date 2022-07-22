“Would undoubtedly be a fantastic signing” – Middlesbrough make transfer enquiry for Bristol City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have made enquiries for Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo this summer.

As per our FLW exclusive yesterday, Chris Wilder wants to bring in three new forwards at the Riverside Stadium before the summer window closes, with one of the players Boro have enquired about being the 22-year-old.

The Ghanaian international scored eight goals and registered 12 assists in 31 Championship outings last season.

With the above in mind, here, some of our writers here at FLW have offered their verdict on the links, and whether or not they think Bristol City would be willing to sell their man.

Marcus Ally

The Robins are not in the most secure position when it comes to profit and sustainability rules, so it may be advisable for them to sell one of Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo and Semenyo in this transfer window.

However, Nigel Pearson does seem pretty stubborn on keeping them, so it all comes down to how much Boro are willing to pay.

With one year remaining on his deal at Ashton Gate, it is hard to justify paying more than £5 million, but the potential of the player is sky-high.

Semenyo only started 24 league games last season, and came up with 20 goal contributions in that time, he is destined for the top and Boro could secure the long term future of their forward line by bringing him in.

It would be a superb addition and they do not have any excuses for not getting a deal done now the Spence exit has gone through.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for Middlesbrough this summer and one that is definitely needed as Middlesbrough look to significantly strengthen their attacking options going into next year.

As it stands, Boro are a side who are looking for, and should be, pushing for promotion but still lack the additions in the squad to make them look likely to break into the top six, so the forward could assist them in doing so.

It’s worth remembering the player is just 22-years-old yet already has impressive experience under his belt which he should be looking to develop by adding further goals to his game.

It’s hard to see Bristol City not being tempted to sell here given the player is out of contract at Ashton Gate next summer meaning this could be the last chance to cash in.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would undoubtedly be a fantastic signing for Middlesbrough.

However, it is one you struggle to see happening, in all honesty.

Bristol City seemingly slapped a hefty price tag on the player this summer and therefore, it would be a deal that would really require Middlesbrough to spend a very significant transfer fee.

They certainly have funds to do so following the Djed Spence sale, but with more than one forward needed, Chris Wilder’s side may be better spreading the funds rather than going all in on just the one addition.